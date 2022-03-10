IDEMIA Joins Board of ADI Association to Advance Open Framework for Digital Identity

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Accountable Digital Identity (ADI) Association today announced that IDEMIA has joined its Board of Directors. The ADI Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing an open framework for digital identity focused on accountability, privacy, and interoperability. IDEMIA is a world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider. Lisa Shoemaker, Vice President, Government Relations at IDEMIA, and Srinivas Singaraju, Vice President, Solutions at IDEMIA, will serve on the Board and collaborate with the other members of the ADI Association on future specifications and initiatives.

“We are looking forward to participating in the ADI Association,” said Srinivas Singaraju, Vice President, Solutions at IDEMIA. “IDEMIA’s legacy of identity and security excellence as a trusted provider to governments around the globe aligns to the mission of the ADI Association to define a trust and accountability framework for the digital world. As a member of the ADI Association Board of Directors, we will work closely with the Association and other industry leaders to influence the future of the open specification and protocols, and the impact they will have on digital identity for everyone.”

Srinivas Singaraju, Vice President, Solutions at IDEMIA, has over 10 years of experience in identity and security, and more than 25 years in technology. Lisa Shoemaker, Vice President, Government Relations at IDEMIA, has more than 18 years of experience in Federal and State government relations.

“We are extremely pleased to have IDEMIA join the ADI Association Board of Directors,” said Ramesh Kesanupalli, Co-founder, ADI Association, and CEO, Digital Trust Networks. “With its broad deployment experience and deep identity industry expertise, we believe IDEMIA’s contributions will be vital to realizing the Association’s vision of accountable digital identity.”

“The global membership of the ADI Association defines and develops the ADI Specification, with the goal of solving today’s identity problems,” said Abbie Barbir, Co-founder, ADI Association, and Senior Security Advisor, CVS Health. “IDEMIA is a natural fit for the Board of Directors.”

In Summer 2021, the ADI Association announced public availability of the Specification for Accountable Digital Identity (ADI). Central to the Specification are the concepts of privacy-preserving accountability and interoperability. Privacy-preserving accountability allows companies to spot fraud by combining verified identity and individual consent to validate information without compromising user privacy. Interoperability enables companies to participate in the ADI ecosystem and adopt decentralized identity without disrupting their existing identity infrastructure. The ADI Specification embraces industry standards from multiple standards bodies, including Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF), FIDO Alliance, and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

About the ADI Association

The Accountable Digital Identity (ADI) Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing an open framework for digital identity focused on accountability, privacy, and interoperability. The Association is a global coalition of private and public organizations, whose Board includes CVS Health, Digital Asset Holdings, Digital Trust Networks, Early Warning, Hitachi, IDEMIA, Jumio, and RaonSecure. Learn more and become a member at https://adiassociation.org.

About IDEMIA I&S North America

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute’s passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA’s facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

For more information, visit www.na.idemia.com.

