IDC’s Future of Intelligence Research Develops New Index to Measure Enterprise Intelligence and Its Impact on Business Outcomes

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Becoming a data-driven organization is now a priority for executives and boards of directors across industries. Ultimately, enterprises are looking to become more intelligent to create value for all their stakeholders. To help these decision makers, International Data Corporation (IDC) has developed the Enterprise Intelligence Index, which highlights the levels of enterprise intelligence across regions, industries, and organizational size segments.

Based on a global study of 1,170 organizations, the Index showcases the impact higher levels of enterprise intelligence have on business outcomes, such as customer acquisition, employee retention, revenue growth, and others. It also pinpoints the impact of new key performance indicators (KPIs), such as quality of decision making and knowledge capture and sharing, as prerequisites for deriving value from data.

“In today’s digital world, it is impossible to build a foundation for enterprise intelligence without modern data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and knowledge management technology,” said Chandana Gopal, research director, Future of Intelligence. “However, only measuring investments in and adoption of technology is not enough to drive change in data culture and the other three key pillars of enterprise intelligence – the ability to synthesize information, deliver insights at scale, and learn as an enterprise.”

IDC’s Enterprise Intelligence Index shows that these investments in aggregate, along with dedicated business leadership initiatives to raise enterprise intelligence, result in positive impact on financial, customer, employee, and operational outcomes.

On October 12th, IDC will host a webinar, Why Every Executive Should be Focused on Enterprise Intelligence Now. The presentation will highlight the new capabilities and metrics that leading enterprises are adopting to increase their enterprise intelligence and drive value for their customers, shareholders, and employees through their superior ability to synthesize information, learn as an organization, deliver insights at scale, and foster enterprise-wide data culture. The webinar will also include a preview of the Enterprise Intelligence Index and show how it can be used to measure and increase enterprise intelligence in the digital-first world.

Details and registration for this complimentary webinar, featuring Chandana Gopal and IDC Group Vice President Dan Vesset, are available at: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1497146&tp_key=1cdc7a7fbb.

About IDC’s Future of Intelligence Practice

IDC’s Future of Intelligence research practice helps organizations build strategies to become learning enterprises built on evidence-based cultures. In the Future of Intelligence, organizations will rethink how they define and invest in enterprise intelligence, focusing on approaches that scale. To learn more about IDC’s Future of Intelligence research practice, please visit https://www.idc.com/promo/future-of-x/intelligence.

