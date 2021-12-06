Home Business Wire IDC Names Winners of Inaugural Best in Future of Work North America...
IDC Names Winners of Inaugural Best in Future of Work North America Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestofFutureofWork–International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services, today unveiled winners of the inaugural IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Work North America Awards. Clark County, Entegris, and PVH were recognized for deploying a transformative approach to work that drives new value and competitive differentiation.

Worldwide, organizations are experiencing seismic changes in where and how they work: how technology is changing work culture, digital and physical workspaces, and the ways in which humans and machines collaborate to get work done. The winning initiatives demonstrate success by effectively leveraging technology to weather these changes and thrive in the digital economy. The three winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony in February 2022. To learn more about the Future Enterprise awards, please visit HERE.

Winners were named in the following categories:

  • Augmentation: Clark County, Nevada: Digitizing Workflows with Adobe Sign
  • Culture: Entegris: Connected Experience
  • Space and Overall: PVH Technology and Process Group (TPG): Ways of Working

“The winners of our inaugural Best in Future of Work North America Awards provide a framework for organizations worldwide on how to effectively implement technology to enable work transformation,” said Amy Loomis, research director, Future of Work at IDC. “We congratulate all the winners for their commitment to innovation and a digital-first approach to creating new, more dynamic, and resilient models of work – models that are essential to navigating current and challenging times ahead.”

For more information on the IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Work North America Awards, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

Contacts

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com

Mary Conroy

IDC

mconroy@idc.com
508-935-6964

