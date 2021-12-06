IDC Names Winners of Inaugural Best in Future of Work North America Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestofFutureofWork–International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services, today unveiled winners of the inaugural IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Work North America Awards. Clark County, Entegris, and PVH were recognized for deploying a transformative approach to work that drives new value and competitive differentiation.

Worldwide, organizations are experiencing seismic changes in where and how they work: how technology is changing work culture, digital and physical workspaces, and the ways in which humans and machines collaborate to get work done. The winning initiatives demonstrate success by effectively leveraging technology to weather these changes and thrive in the digital economy. The three winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony in February 2022. To learn more about the Future Enterprise awards, please visit HERE.

Winners were named in the following categories:

Augmentation : Clark County, Nevada: Digitizing Workflows with Adobe Sign

Clark County, Nevada: Digitizing Workflows with Adobe Sign Culture : Entegris: Connected Experience

Entegris: Connected Experience Space and Overall: PVH Technology and Process Group (TPG): Ways of Working

“The winners of our inaugural Best in Future of Work North America Awards provide a framework for organizations worldwide on how to effectively implement technology to enable work transformation,” said Amy Loomis, research director, Future of Work at IDC. “We congratulate all the winners for their commitment to innovation and a digital-first approach to creating new, more dynamic, and resilient models of work – models that are essential to navigating current and challenging times ahead.”

