IDC Named IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year 2022

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnalystFirmoftheYear–The Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations (IIAR>), a not-for-profit organization established to raise awareness of analyst relations (AR), today announced that International Data Corporation (IDC) is the IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year 2022. This is the third consecutive year that IDC has earned the award, which is one of the highest accolades for the technology market research industry.

The IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year award is based on a global survey of analyst relations professionals from diverse industries. This year AR professionals from 17 countries nominated and voted on 70 analyst firms, more than 229 industry analysts, and 83 client partners. The firms were evaluated on their content, research coverage, Web site, experience, and value for the money. The evaluation reflected the best practices promoted within the IIAR>: looking at analysts’ perceived sales impact and strategic insights, resonance in the media, and ease of doing business with. The results provided clear insights both on the value AR professionals see from analysts, as well as how they perceive industry analyst firms’ value to them as clients.

“Analyst firms have grown in prominence as the tech buying cycle has become more complex. Analyst relations is a specialized field of corporate strategy and marketing. The interaction between analysts and analyst relations professionals help drive business value for tech buyers. The IIAR> awards recognise analysts, analyst firms and analyst client partners who help tech vendors raise the bar and help advance the industry standards. These awards are selected by a vote from AR professionals and AR agencies,” said Aniruddho Mukherjee, IIAR> Board Member.

In its announcement at a virtual awards ceremony on December 8th, the IIAR> stated that IDC scored high on the level of coverage, value for money, and client experience. AR professionals highlighted that they bring good industry and regional expertise. Analysts at IDC are viewed as open, collaborative, and friendly. Tech execs find their insights useful for product development and positioning efforts. AR pros highlighted that IDC has increased its end user influence drastically. IDC has established itself as the definitive market leader now in IT Services industry analyst research with in-depth and broad research scope and relevance. IDC is much easier to work with and shows a lot of promise, especially in emerging areas like sustainability.

“We are honored to receive the 2022 Analyst Firm of the Year award in recognition of IDC’s efforts to help our clients navigate a tumultuous year marked by geopolitical conflict, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and high inflation. We realize that the need for high quality insight and perspective has only accelerated since the start of the pandemic, and the global challenges that have emerged this year have only underscored the need for timely, fact-based research to support critical decision making. IDC remains committed to providing the resources and guidance that enterprises need to understand this complicated landscape and to succeed in the digital economy,” said Crawford Del Prete, president, IDC. “Thank you to all our clients and all the AR professionals who have recognized our efforts with this award for the third year in a row. Your support is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to continue partnering with you in 2023 and beyond.”

In addition to winning the Analyst Firm of the Year award, IDC was recognized in several other categories:

Analyst Archana Venkatraman was named the IIAR> Analyst of the Year 2022. AR pros highlighted that Archana is great when it comes to dealing with clients, anticipating their needs, and providing deep insights on the markets she covers. Her videos are always captivating and deliver the value. She has excellent knowledge and rapport with clients. She is extremely knowledgeable with a deep understanding of areas even outside of core research coverage. She is great to deal with, consistently punches above her weight, and is smart, insightful,l and personable.

IDC’s Mark Thomason was also among the nominees for IIAR> Analyst of the Year 2022.

Analysts Zachary Chertok and Dan Versace were among the Top 10 IIAR> New Analyst of the Year 2022. These analysts were acknowledged for the quality of their client interactions, their understanding of client markets, and their ability to deliver quality insights.

IDC’s Nathalie Feeney received the award for IIAR> Analyst Client Partner of the Year 2022 in recognition of her dedication and consultative approach. AR professionals appreciated her strategic mindset, understanding of client priorities, and ability to deliver value.

“IDC congratulates all of its employees who received this prestigious industry recognition,” added Del Prete.

More information about the IIAR> 2022 Awards can be found at: https://analystrelations.org/2022/11/02/announcing-the-iiar-awards-2022/.

About IDC



International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About the IIAR>



The Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR>) is a not-for-profit organisation established to raise awareness of analyst relations and the value of industry analysts, promote best practices amongst analyst relations professionals, enhance communication between analyst firms and vendors, and offer opportunities for AR practitioners to network with their industry peers. Follow us on analystrelations.org, LinkedIn and @iiar.

