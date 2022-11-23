IDC MarketScape Names SailPoint a Leader in Worldwide Governance Administration for Identity Security for 2022

New report cites SailPoint’s cloud and on-premises solutions as among the industry’s best

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies, Inc., the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Governance Administration for Identity Security 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47254121, November 2022). IDC MarketScape is a highly respected vendor assessment tool for the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, providing both quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments designed to help organizations make informed technology decisions.

IDC MarketScape positions vendors into four categories: Participants, Contenders, Major Players, and Leaders. SailPoint’s position as a Leader in Worldwide Governance Administration for Identity Security reflects both the role SailPoint’s solutions have played in shaping IGA into the discipline it is today, the strength and growth of its multi-tenant SaaS and AI-enabled platform, and the further expansion foreshadowed by SailPoint’s recent acquisition by Thoma Bravo.

“ It is always gratifying to receive recognition from respected industry experts, and our inclusion in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Governance Administration for Identity Security report reflects the work we’ve done to ensure our offerings stay ahead of the evolving needs and expectations of today’s businesses,” says SailPoint Executive Vice President of Product Grady Summers. “ As we look to the future, identities will continue to proliferate and attackers will continue to find new ways to target them. At SailPoint, we take pride in creating strong partnerships with our customers as they navigate the ongoing threat landscape, and helping them deliver an intelligent and modern approach to identity security across both cloud and on-premises environments.”

SailPoint leads the way in helping customers automate their IGA practice with its AI-enabled offerings, addressing both traditional, on-premises identity needs and the cloud-based needs of modern businesses. The IDC MarketScape report specifically calls out IdentityNow, SailPoint’s multi-tenant SaaS platform, as having “ the lead on AI/ML capabilities that most organizations will be able to implement,” underscoring the fact that SailPoint offers practical solutions to the sophisticated challenges enterprises are facing today. For example, SailPoint’s Recommendation Engine leverages the power of AI to help organizations decide whether access should be granted or removed for individual identities, exemplifying one of the many ways in which the technology can be used to automate and streamline complex entitlement decisions. The report also cites a number of additional strengths including role definitions, access modeling and access reviews, which help organizations define roles more effectively and efficiently.

With a growing number of organizations putting identity security at the core of enterprise security, the IGA market is expected to continue to expand over the next decade—particularly as the number of identities in use continues to rapidly increase and the need for AI/ML tools becomes more pronounced. The IDC MarketScape report indicates that organizations should consider SailPoint “ if you have an environment large enough that it’s obvious humanly managed identity tasks are either currently — or soon will be — simply impossible.”

SailPoint recently announced new intelligence capabilities to the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud to further automate the complex security process required to protect the growing number of enterprise identities, including contextual insights into access anomalies and persona-based reporting. These insights are powered by AI and build on SailPoint’s heritage as the first company to drive the vision of AI into identity security, serving as an additional proof point to further validate the findings of the report.

The IDC MarketScape report specifically cites SailPoint’s industry partnerships, integrations, reporting capabilities, and third-party trained professional services as among the best in the industry. SailPoint is dedicated to providing the best possible customer experience both out-of-the-box and over time. And, as the needs of IGA users evolve, SailPoint will continue to evolve alongside them.

To read the 2022 IDC MarketScape report, click here.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

SailPoint is the leading provider of identity security for the modern enterprise. Enterprise security starts and ends with identities and their access, yet the ability to manage and secure identities today has moved well beyond human capacity. Using a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the SailPoint Identity Security Platform delivers the right level of access to the right identities and resources at the right time—matching the scale, velocity, and environmental needs of today’s cloud-oriented enterprise. Our intelligent, autonomous, and integrated solutions put identity security at the core of digital business operations, enabling even the most complex organizations across the globe to build a security foundation capable of defending against today’s most pressing threats.

