IDC MarketScape Names DataGrail a Leader in Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCPA—DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49841923, September 2023). The IDC MarketScape study evaluated the data privacy capabilities and innovations among 12 vendors, for both the strengths and challenges. According to the IDC MarketScape, “DataGrail integrates deep into the organization, and customers note that its privacy capabilities weave deep into the fabric of customer organizations and enable privacy by design.” Complimentary access to the excerpt is available online here.









IDC MarketScape is the ICT industry’s premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets. This comprehensive assessment of market competitors, delivered in a full-length research report and summarized in an easy-to-read graphical depiction, provides organizations with the critical information necessary to make their most important technology decisions.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “DataGrail enables efficiencies for its customers to create proactive privacy compliance. Users report this is supported by the ease of use of the program and how easily DataGrail can automate things like DSAR compliance.”

The report also touches on the complexity of data privacy, and how DataGrail removes the complexity, stating, “Data exists everywhere in the organizations, and many of the largest organizations were not born in the cloud. DataGrail has a robust ecosystem of connectors that consider the most popular SaaS applications but also include connectors to hosted or on-premises databases.”

DataGrail leads the industry with more than 2,000 integrations. DataGrail’s Risk Intelligence product leverages these integrations to unlock visibility across the entire tech stack and expose unknown shadow IT.

“When evaluating DataGrail’s technology, particularly the innovations the company has introduced to the market over the past year, and listening to customer feedback, DataGrail is a leader in data privacy compliance,” said Ryan O’Leary, Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC. “DataGrail makes tedious and time-consuming tasks simple and efficient for companies. It also leaves no stone unturned when locating consumer data across hundreds of applications and internal systems within a given environment. By identifying where data resides in real time and helping companies understand how to handle that data to respect consumer wishes, privacy is upheld.”

Why DataGrail

Serving companies from mid-market to the world’s largest enterprises, DataGrail’s rapidly growing client base consists of companies that depend on the platform to build robust, automated privacy programs, and help effectively reduce privacy risk associated with personal data. Leaders like Salesforce, New Balance, Dexcom, Skillshare and MyFitnessPal have chosen DataGrail as their solution to build trust with consumers while staying on the right side of an expanding list of state, national and international data privacy regulations.

“As one of the defining and most innovative companies in data privacy, with a near-perfect customer retention rate, we’re proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape,” said Daniel Barber, CEO and Co-founder, DataGrail. “We believe this latest achievement builds on our numerous industry accolades and validates our vision of building the privacy control center, a single place where privacy, security and legal teams can proactively manage privacy to reduce risk and build brand loyalty. We believe data privacy should grant control, treating privacy as a human right, while empowering businesses to provide transparency.”

DataGrail empowers legal, security and executive teams to run impactful privacy programs and understand their real-time risk, building brand trust that increases revenue.

DataGrail allows customers to:

Discover and inventory shadow SaaS & internal systems for a comprehensive understanding of where personal data is stored across an organization’s tech stack with Live Data Map. This ensures they have the complete picture of where and how their customer and employee data is stored and used.

for a comprehensive understanding of where personal data is stored across an organization’s tech stack with Live Data Map. This ensures they have the complete picture of where and how their customer and employee data is stored and used. Automate and fulfill data subject requests in real time with a live dashboard that keeps teams on track and increases operational efficiencies with Request Manager. Build trust with data subjects by quickly, comprehensively responding to their access, delete, and opt-out requests.

with a live dashboard that keeps teams on track and increases operational efficiencies with Request Manager. Build trust with data subjects by quickly, comprehensively responding to their access, delete, and opt-out requests. Easily manage third-party vendors, build pre-populated DPIAs, and assess applications for risk as they are added to the tech stack with Risk Monitor. Privacy assessment responses are auto-populated, leveraging inventory system reports from your Live Data Map.

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the Privacy Control Center modern brands rely on to build customer trust and outsmart business risk. Security, legal and executive teams use DataGrail to automate privacy workflows and support compliance with regulations like GDPR, CCPA and CPRA. With 2,000+ pre-built connections for popular apps and infrastructure, DataGrail offers continuous system detection, responsible data discovery, guided privacy assessments and automated data subject request (DSR) fulfillment to power the world’s most trusted businesses. DataGrail services millions of consumers through companies like Amazon, Salesforce, Overstock, Instacart, and New Balance, and is a G2 leader. DataGrail is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Third Point Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Next47, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Operator Collective, HubSpot, Okta Ventures, and American Express Ventures. Visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) to learn more.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

