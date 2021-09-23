IDC FutureScape Webinars Will Present 2022 Predictions – Navigating the Crosswinds in a Digital-First World

Initial webinar to highlight key predictions for the tech industry in 2022 and beyond; 40 additional presentations explore critical technologies paramount to success in a digital-first world

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FutureScape–International Data Corporation (IDC) today unveiled the schedule for its comprehensive annual predictions webinar series. Starting with a live webinar to be held October 26th at 11:00 a.m. EST, IDC Group Vice President Rick Villars will present, “IDC FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2022 Predictions.” Following this event, IDC will offer more than 40 webinars through December 16, 2021, covering topics including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud, Digital Transformation (DX), Health, Payments, Smart Cities, and more. To register for any of these webinars, please visit www.idc.com/futurescape2022. The webinars will all be available for on-demand viewing following the live presentation.

Conditions brought on by ongoing health, social, and economic disruptions continue to accelerate digital transformation, bringing the world closer to its digital-first destiny. The 2022 IDC FutureScape webinar and research series will focus on helping organizations navigate the industry crosswinds, where the ability to adapt and accelerate will significantly impact organizations’ ability to survive. Villars and IDC’s worldwide team of analysts will present more than 40 webinars based on 2022 IDC FutureScape reports to describe new capabilities, operations, and priorities that will be required of all organizations faced with shifting business requirements in a digital first-world.

“Although the world is firmly planted in a digital-first economy, the economic and business outlook for the next three years will remain highly fluid. Disruptive and complex societal, macroeconomic, microeconomic, and technology currents are flowing rapidly across one another, creating choppy winds for business and technology leaders to navigate,” said Rick Villars, group vice president, Worldwide Research at IDC. “The 2022 IDC FutureScape webinar and research series will focus on the cross winds – changing technology norms, social and environmental sustainability and systemic industry change – where the ability to adapt and accelerate will determine an organization’s fate. As the digital transformation curve accelerates, this is a series you don’t want to miss.”

IDC FutureScape reports are used to shape enterprise IT strategy and planning by providing a basic framework for evaluating IT initiatives in terms of their value to business strategy now and in the foreseeable future. IDC’s FutureScapes are comprised of a set of predictions designed to identify a range of pending issues that CIOs and senior technology professionals will confront within the typical five-year business planning cycle. Each prediction is assessed on its complexity, organizational impact, and time frame to expected mainstream adoption.

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

