ID Technologies Featured on CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ID Technologies, a systems solutions provider that is focused on delivering mission IT outcomes to its Public Sector customers, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ID Technologies to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for the third year in a row. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year’s impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

“We are honored to be recognized on the Solution Provider 500 list for the third consecutive year,” stated ID Technologies CEO, Chris Oliver. “Being ranked on CRN’s Solution Provider list continues to demonstrate the growth the company is achieving by applying its deep mission understanding to working with our partner ecosystem to develop innovations that solve highly complex problems faced by federal customers.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today’s best-of-breed IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel.”

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering, and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise, and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. ID Technologies calls this approach “Accelerating Simplicity” – making it easier for their customers to buy and use IT that is fit-for-purpose, at mission speed. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

