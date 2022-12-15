ICPC Issues its ‘Call for Papers’ for its In-Person 2023 Annual Plenary

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ICPC–Under the theme ‘Submarine Cable Resilience—Back to Basics,’ the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) is delighted to announce the 2023 ICPC ‘Call for Papers’ has been officially issued for the forthcoming Plenary that will take place in-person after three years in a virtual setting. ICPC now seeks presentation abstracts from ICPC Member and non-Member organisations including the cable industry, academics, and the science and legal communities.

This year’s annual Plenary will take place in Madrid, Spain from 18th – 20th April 2023. Current ICPC Members, guest observers, invited speakers, and exhibitors from around the world will gather under one roof for three days to listen, learn, and discuss from a diverse set of topics about the vital importance of submarine power and fibre optic cables and their protection worldwide. If interested in presenting at the event, please submit your abstract by 13th January 2023 via the following link where you will also find a detailed ‘Call for Papers’ document which includes suggested presentation topics.

Ahead of the event, ICPC General Manager Mr Ryan Wopschall commented: ‘It has been a long road to get back to this point, but we are doing it—we will be in-person in Madrid in 2023! The Plenary has always been such a valuable venue for discussing the protection of submarine cables. If anything, the pandemic has showed us how vital this infrastructure is, and for that reason we have themed the event around the concept of resilience. As an organisation, we are also resilient, as is the submarine cable industry. Through the pandemic, the ICPC has taken initiatives to sponsor numerous research projects for the benefit of its members, we have maintained our relationships with our affiliate organisations, and our membership has grown to record levels allowing new relationships to be formed. On behalf of the ICPC, we look forward to meeting with new and veteran members, guest and invited speakers, and to rekindle the cornerstone of the ICPC—the annual Plenary.’

About the Plenary. The Plenary will offer participants the opportunities to enhance their industry knowledge by networking with colleagues and customers as well as meeting with exhibitors who will be showcasing their products and services. Delegates will find an agenda full of pertinent presentations, round table debates and interviews.

About the ICPC. The ICPC is the world’s premier submarine cable protection organisation. It was formed in 1958 to promote the protection of submarine cables against human-made and natural hazards. It provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal, and environmental information about submarine cables and engages with stakeholders and governments globally to promote submarine cable protection. The ICPC has over 190 Members from 69 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments. For further information about the ICPC, see www.iscpc.org and www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/.

Please send e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org for any enquiries. If interested in joining the ICPC, visit: https://iscpc.org/join-the-icpc/.

