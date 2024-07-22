ICONIQ Growth Closes $5.75 Billion to Support the Next Generation of Exceptional Founders

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICONIQ Growth, ICONIQ’s venture and growth investing platform, announced the closing of $5.75 billion in capital commitments in its seventh and latest flagship fund. With this fund, ICONIQ Growth continues its strategy of partnering with exceptional founders and an unmatched community to transform extraordinary ideas into world-changing realities. The closing of this fund brings the total capital commitments of ICONIQ Growth to $21 billion across all funds raised since inception.





“ Since ICONIQ began, our model has been centered around cultivating a community of some of the world’s most influential people, institutions, and foundations,” says ICONIQ founding partner Divesh Makan. “ Together, we learn, gain perspective, and create uncommon opportunities across sectors and society. We’re grateful for our community’s support helping visionary founders drive unimaginable global impact.”

ICONIQ Growth is dedicated to accelerating the success of its portfolio companies through thousands of strategic connections and hundreds of high-impact executive hires1 and deep expertise and knowledge on how to scale market-defining companies. To date, the firm has partnered with more than 140 exceptional companies across stages, sectors, and geographies, with 27 IPOs2 and over $1.5 trillion in market capitalization3.

“ When we founded ICONIQ Growth eleven years ago, we set out to partner with relentlessly ambitious founders from the early inflection point of product-market fit to IPO and beyond,” says ICONIQ Growth founding partner Will Griffith. “ Elevated by the vibrant community at our core, we harness our deep industry expertise, incredible network, and distinctive company-building capabilities to drive uncommon outcomes.”

ICONIQ Growth has also continued to strategically expand its senior leadership team to further support the firm’s growing portfolio of category-defining technology companies. In recent months, the firm welcomed new partners Rob Bernshteyn (former Chairman and CEO of Coupa Software), Alex Gorsky (former Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson), and Kamran Zaki (former COO of Adyen). Additionally, ICONIQ Growth continues to invest in its distinctive capabilities in revenue generation, talent acquisition, data-driven operational insights, technical advisory, go-to-market advisory, and strategic events.

“ This new fund reflects our community’s trust in our team and differentiated strategy as we enter a new golden age of inspiring ideas such as AI, reimagining technology through the lenses of cognition and reasoning in pursuit of expanding knowledge,” says ICONIQ Growth general partner Matt Jacobson. “ We are committed to earning that trust every day through uncommon care and an unwavering ‘you’ve gotta want it’ spirit as we pour our entire selves into supporting the next generation of best-in-class emerging market leaders transforming the world for the better.”

About ICONIQ Growth

ICONIQ Growth is a venture and growth platform that partners with visionaries defining the future of their industries to transform the world. Our investment platform and unique ecosystem helps amplify our portfolio companies’ success from the early inflection point of product-market- fit to IPO and beyond. Our portfolio includes Adyen, Airbnb, Alibaba, Alteryx, Automattic, BambooHR, Braze, Chime, Collibra, Coupa, Datadog, Docusign, Gitlab, Marqeta, Miro, Procore, Red Ventures, Relativity, ServiceTitan, Snowflake, Sprinklr, Truckstop, Uber, Wolt, and Zoom, among others4. For more information, please visit ICONIQGrowth.com.

––––––––––––––––––––––––– Note: All figures are as of 6/28/2024 unless noted otherwise. 1 The types, level and terms of services and resources actually provided by ICONIQ Growth to portfolio companies may vary. 2 IPOs also include other public listing events, including direct listing (Warby Parker) and SPAC (Hippo). 3 Represents the estimated total equity value of ICONIQ Growth’s portfolio companies based on internal, unaudited calculations. For active private companies, valuations are as of 3/31/2024 or latest available. For active publicly traded companies, valuations are as of 6/28/2024. For fully realized investments, the valuations are at time of ICONIQ Growth’s exit. 4 The full list of ICONIQ Growth’s portfolio companies (except those subject to confidentiality obligations) can be viewed at: iconiqcapital.com/growth/companies.

