Iconik Desktop Companion App, iconik Agent, Named “Best in Market” by TVBEurope

Award recognizes the best solutions in the media & entertainment vertical in 2022

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MAM—Iconik®, a cloud-native, SaaS media asset management solution, today announced its solution, iconik Agent, has won in this year’s Media & Entertainment: Best in Market 2022 Awards, presented by TVBEurope.





The Best in Market awards recognize the very best in innovative products from the previous year that have made an impact within the media and entertainment industries. Nominees were judged on their product’s feature set, innovation, perceived value and ease of use. Iconik was deemed to be a standout within the sector and selected as a winner.

Iconik Agent is a desktop companion app for the iconik web interface that is included with the standard plan. It helps users upload or download files for projects outside of the browser application – preventing interruption by browser crashes or wifi issues. Not only does the agent streamline workflows for uploading, downloading, and file management in iconik, it solves a common pain point for creators and saves them from having to redo all the hard work they put into their project.

“We are so thrilled by this achievement, and proud of our team and clients that have supported iconik Agent’s development,” said Parham Azimi, co-founder and CEO of iconik, which was acquired by Backlight™ in 2021. “Today, media professionals are dealing with increasing daily pressures to be as productive as possible and create high-quality content that is profitable. Iconik Agent helps to improve efficiencies by minimizing the failure rate of larger file uploads and downloads.”

The awards’ editorial team have said that “these awards have proven to be more popular than we anticipated, with a vast range of products and solutions to consider from all corners of the industry. Overall scoring was high, meaning that those who have been selected as a winner really stood out – a huge success for those companies and we extend our congratulations to all those who won.”

About iconik

Iconik® is a cloud-native, SaaS media management solution that is designed for users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video, and enrich media with AI for high searchability—and it can scale to serve solo creators or large global teams. The platform enables users to manage their rich media assets—such as video, audio, imagery, etc.—as well as to collaborate with lightweight review and approval tools, including time-based comments and annotations.

About Backlight

Backlight is a media technology company that elevates every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle – from creation through monetization. Created in 2021 with funding from PSG, Backlight acquired media software businesses ftrack, Celtx, iconik, Wildmoka and Zype. Video-forward organizations partner with Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Visit www.backlight.co for more information.

Contacts

Kiní Schoop



media@backlight.co