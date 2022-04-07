Iconic Snowboard Brand Kemper Announces NFTs Collection via SIMBA Chain

Popular snowboard manufacturer Kemper launches its own NFT collection

SIMBA Market will provide the collection’s platform and provide customer support

Thanks to simple UX and fiat payment processes, even non-crypto experts can participate in the sale

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kemper Snowboards, the legendary brand that helped launch the snowboarding market in the 80s, is ready to launch an NFT offering for the action sports category. It is one of the most representative brands of the neon era of snowboarding – the NFT release will be a homage to the 80s and 90s with its retro snowboards. The launch of the NFT collection is supported by SIMBA Market – built by SIMBA Chain. The blockchain technology platform will host Kemper’s digital room for its customers and provide support, sales advice, hosting, and more.





Jib Hunt, the CEO of Kemper, who revived the brand after a hiatus of more than two decades, plans to add Kemper as the first customer in Gravity Sports Group’s ‘Riders Collectiv’ NFT collection. Hunt believes that the new technology of NFTs – when integrated with Kemper’s radical and eye-catching brand styling – will create a unique synergy.

Jib Hunt, CEO of Kemper Snowboards says “It’s time to marry the digital and physical universes among collectibles and products. The value of owning a digital NFT that is tied to a physical product, snowboards in our case, is the next evolution of NFTs. It’s been my mission for Kemper Snowboards to be the first to do it in the action sports world and it has become a reality thanks to SIMBA Market and Riders Collectiv.”

Riders Collectiv is a unique, first of its kind space that will house all types of action sports NFTs for fans and followers. The Collectiv is collaborating with more relevant partners and professionals in the field, offering the company’s brands the opportunity to host their exclusive NFTs as a single fast-paced, action focused digital experience.

Items added to the Collectiv will be available in SIMBA Market’s Action Sports category. Kemper, known for its snowboard graphics and extensive range of bright outerwear, is the first to release their NFTs, in June, and an important addition to the growing list of brands.

SIMBA Market strives to become a strategic partner of the Collectiv and help it grow its market in Action Sports. Brian Ritchie, CEO of SIMBA Chain, believes that “SIMBA Market, with its unique B2B2C offering of digital collectibles, is designed for fast mainstream adoption by making the experience enjoyable, relevant and most of all, simple.”

Recognizing the challenges of existing NFT marketplaces and the lack of accessibility for non-crypto users, SIMBA Chain is creating a forum for those who are interested in digital collectibles but are not necessarily crypto experts. SIMBA Market will offer fiat payment processes, a simple and intuitive UX, extensive security features, and access to leading brands like Kemper to attract both crypto and non-crypto users. This is based on SIMBA Chain’s ethos and vision to make blockchain accessible to all and mainstream adoption attainable.

SIMBA Market’s NFT marketplace, launching this June, will act as a customer portal, connecting businesses with potential customers worldwide in sports, music, gaming, video production, and more.

About SIMBA Chain

SIMBA Chain (short for Simple Blockchain Applications) has simplified blockchain app development by removing complexities involved and making the technology accessible by all, regardless of their blockchain know-how. The NFT marketplace, SIMBA Market, is designed for non-crypto and crypto enthusiasts alike, with simple UX, fiat purchasing and iconic brands across sports, entertainment and gaming. The platform auto-generates APIs that support both public and private blockchains, and is designed for any developer to easily adopt through drag and drop smart-contract building. Incubated at the University of Notre Dame, SIMBA Chain allows customers to deploy blockchain applications without spending huge sums of time and resources on hiring consultants or tech experts. Using SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based platform, any developers, companies, universities, among others, can easily build Web 3.0 solutions.

About Kemper Snowboards

Kemper Snowboards was one of the most iconic snowboard brands at the height of the snowboarding craze in the 80s and 90s. Founded by David Kemper in 1987, Kemper Snowboards is renowned for its neon-themed snowboards and funky outerwear. Later, in 1989, Kemper Snowboards was acquired by a California-based company, but the iconic snowboarding brand went out of business a couple of years down the line in the mid 1990s. In 2018, it was relaunched by a professional snowboarder, Jib Hunt. Today, Kemper Snowboards is based out of Heber City, Utah.

