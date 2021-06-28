iconectiv Joins the 5G Open Innovation Lab as a Technical Partner to Accelerate New Enterprise Services

What’s the News: iconectiv has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a new ecosystem of 5G equipment providers, cloud -service providers, academia, government agencies and communication service providers as well as early- and later-stage start-ups.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–5G smartphones are on track to be over 40% of global shipments this year, IDC predicts. However, smartphones are expected to represent only a portion of 5G devices. BPI predicts that the automotive industry will be the most significant for 5G use. To capitalize on that growth, and enable 5G to scale up to its potential, communication service providers are leveraging iconectiv® TruOps Common Language® to ensure that their physical and virtual infrastructure can support all of the new 5G services at scale.

Now, iconectiv is bringing that expertise to our new partnership with the 5G Open Innovation Lab, which focuses on fueling the development of new capabilities and services that will transform the enterprise. By joining this global applied innovation ecosystem as a technology partner, iconectiv will work with 5G equipment providers, cloud-service providers, academia, government agencies, communication service providers as well as early- and later-stage start-ups.

“5G gives enterprises a powerful new set of tools for maximizing productivity, operational efficiency, revenue and customer satisfaction,” said Michael O’Brien, Chief Product Officer, iconectiv. “Enterprises want those benefits today while the global economy is roaring back to life — not a year or 18 months from now. By bringing an industry-standard naming, location and network functions convention to the 5GOILab’s ecosystem, we are helping them gain a major competitive advantage over slower-moving rivals by simplifying interconnection though a standardized way to identify equipment, locations and network functions.”

“Through its products and leadership in industry standards organizations, iconectiv has a global reputation for helping service providers and their enterprise customers establish secure, trustworthy and reliable communications,” said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. “This unmatched experience will be invaluable for the rapidly growing 5GOILab ecosystem as we fast-track innovative 5G solutions for smart agriculture, intelligent transportation, manufacturing, logistics and more.”

iconectiv brings decades of experience keeping networks, devices and applications connected for over 2 billion people daily. Network interconnection is critical when deploying 5G services and can be simplified when a common name is used to identify all network services, functions and locations; a common view is available across the entire network and a common way is available to activate and track services. This ensures the network is operating as efficiently as possible, provides all internal teams with real-time access to critical data and enables services to be rolled out faster, which ultimately reduces time to market for new innovative, revenue-generating investments.

For more information about iconectiv, visit www.iconectiv.com. To learn more about the Lab and its ecosystem of companies, visit www.5GOILab.com.

About the 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab (“5GOILab”) is a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions working together with early- and later-stage start-ups to fuel the development of new capabilities and market categories that will transform the enterprise. We give startups at all stages unparalleled access to open platforms and markets needed to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G and 5G-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and edge computing. We provide actionable knowledge and market insight that helps our partners and member companies deliver value to customers and grow their revenue and leadership positions. Ultimately, the Lab is a global catalyst committed to the transformation of enterprises utilizing intelligent software-defined platforms. To learn more about the Lab and its ecosystem of companies, please visit https://www.5GOILab.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @5GOILab.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

