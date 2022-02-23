Icon Source Joins INFLCR NIL Summit as Cornerstone Partner

-INFLCR, Icon Source, Meta and Wasserman Lead Summit Sponsors-

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccessEngageInfluence–Icon Source, the leading digital endorsement deals marketplace, has joined the upcoming INFLCR NIL Summit as a Cornerstone Partner. The immersive, three-day experience will welcome hundreds of student athletes from across the country to the Chick-Fil-A Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta from June 13-15, 2022.

Hosted by industry leading agency Student Athlete NIL (SANIL), the summit will serve as a professional development experience for those in attendance. Sessions, panels and workshops will be tailored to helping NCAA athletes maximize NIL opportunities, touching on social media and influencer marketing, brand management, wealth building, blockchain and more.

“The NIL Summit was built to help empower student-athletes across the nation to amplify their voices and maximize the opportunities now available to them. We’ve chosen to work with the industry’s top brands to help educate the hundreds of student-athletes that will be in attendance, and Icon Source will play a key role in helping deliver that world-class education as one of the Summit’s founding partners,” said Jason Belzer, SANIL CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Chase Garrett, Drew Butler and the whole Icon Source team to build what will become one of sports’ most important thought-leadership gatherings.”

Icon Source will serve as one of the event’s key sponsors, lending its expertise to educating student athletes on best NIL practices at the Summit alongside title partner INFLCR and a pair of fellow Cornerstone Partners in Meta and global sports and talent agency Wasserman.

“As the presenting sponsor of the NIL Summit, INFLCR is thrilled to work alongside our partners at Icon Source to support athletes on their NIL journey,” said INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale. “As an NIL marketplace that connects brands with influential student-athletes, Icon Source is providing our student-athlete users with a direct path for marketing deals on their platform. It’s critical for student-athletes to understand how they can maximize their earnings potential during their athletic career. We are proud partners with Icon Source through The INFLCR Exchange and now we are excited to stand together in the mission to educate all student-athletes at the inaugural NIL Summit.”

Icon Source has an established history of facilitating endorsement deals and an all-star executive team of former college and professional athletes who are eager to participate in the 1st Annual INFLCR NIL Summit. Using its proprietary AI technology to connect brands with athletes and its compliant infrastructure to create a seamless experience for users, Icon Source has built an extensive roster of student athletes and believes wholeheartedly in their value as partners to brands on the local and national levels.

“It has been a very exciting year being at the forefront of pioneering brand endorsement deals for student athletes,” said Chase Garret, CEO of Icon Source. “Being able to work with a dynamic group of athletes under one roof at the NIL Summit will be a great opportunity to fast forward education and adoption. We can’t wait to partner with the impressive group of Summit sponsors to help student athletes maximize the tremendous opportunity in front of them in NIL.”

About Icon Source

Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes and brands together. The Denver-based company is the only platform that provides brands of all sizes direct communication with agents or the athletes themselves, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with potential professional or collegiate partners. Its proprietary AI technology pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics. For additional information and to create a free account, visit www.iconsource.com.

