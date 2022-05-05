ICON Announces Tom vonReichbauer as Chief Financial Officer

Tech Innovation Veteran of Tesla, Nest, Google, and Sunrun Joins Leading Construction Tech Company Using 3D Printing Robotics to Deliver Dignified, Resilient Homes Around the World

“Tom has been a strategic leader in some of the most ambitious and important private and public companies in the world,” said Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO, ICON. “Tom is a truly great human being, and he understands the requirements of greatness. He knows what it takes to create an elite company and a world-class brand using disruptive technologies at global scale. ICON’s mission is to transform the way that we build in order to solve great problems and pursue grand opportunities, and Tom is just the person to help lead us into that future.”

Tom vonReichbauer brings considerable industry experience as a leader at disruptive, mission-driven companies across multiple industries including Google, Nest, and Tesla, and Sunrun. Most recently he was the Chief Financial Officer of Sunrun, the nation’s leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services. Prior to Sunrun, Tom served in a variety of roles at Nest (and subsequently Google via Nest’s acquisition) including as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, where he led the company’s go-to-market efforts globally. He previously held management roles in the finance organization at Tesla from 2008 into 2013, where he led a range of cost efficiency, growth enablement, and capital raising activities, and worked at Ford Motor Company prior to Tesla. Tom holds a B.S. and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited to join the team at ICON to help scale solutions to the current housing challenges,” said Tom vonReichbauer. “The team has made incredible progress in a short time to develop advanced technologies to create a better future for humanity and bring dignified housing to the masses while tackling resiliency and sustainability issues that are prevalent throughout the world. The opportunities ahead continue to be extensive and more important than before.”

“Adding such an accomplished leader to our executive team is a testament to ICON’s mission and trajectory,” said Dmitri Julius, Chief People Officer, ICON. “We are committed to recruiting and retaining elite, diverse, and adaptable talent. Tom’s expertise and experience will help us expedite our efforts of building a world class and world changing organization.”

ICON recently unveiled “House Zero,” its debut home in its Exploration Series pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with architecture through automated construction only achievable through 3D printing. In 2022, ICON will break ground on numerous projects including a 100-home community with Lennar codesigned by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, disaster resilient housing along the Gulf Coast, barracks for women and men who serve in the U.S. Army and additional homes for those who have experienced chronic homelessness.

ICON continues to set new standards for delivering resilient, dignified housing at high-speed and lower cost. Raising $451 million to date in funding, ICON has delivered communities of 3D-printed homes in the U.S. and internationally and forged partnerships with world-renowned architects, builders and housing organizations missionally aligned to shift the paradigm of homebuilding. In fall 2020, ICON was awarded a research contract through the Air Force, which included funding from NASA to begin research and development of an off-world construction system planned to support future exploration of the Moon and beyond.

ICON Completed Project Highlights

