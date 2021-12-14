Ichor to Present Details About Its Integrated Manifold System (IMS) Wet Fluid Delivery Architecture at SEMICON Japan 2021

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced it will present details about the Ichor Integrated Manifold System for high-productivity chemical delivery applications in semiconductor wet processing equipment at SEMICON Japan 2021 in Tokyo on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:30am Japan Standard Time, in conjunction with KITZ SCT Corporation, Ichor’s distributor in Japan

Chemical delivery and distribution systems are used in semiconductor device manufacturing for processes such as wet etching, wet cleaning, wafer polishing and planarization (CMP), drying, and wet chemical deposition, for example Electrochemical Deposition (ECD). Semiconductor substrate processing generally requires that liquid chemicals be delivered in precise amounts, on demand, be free of bubbles, be of a uniform thickness on the usable part of the wafer, with minimal chemical waste due to cost and environmental concerns. To achieve those results, chemical delivery systems are constructed with various types of active components, for example flow controllers, pressure transducers, flow measurement sensors, pressure regulators, valves, etc., with the overall size of the liquid chemical distribution system affecting process equipment size, and thereby affecting wafer manufacturing costs.

Today, and in the future, manufacturers of wet cleaning and photoresist coat/develop systems are focused on improving both Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE) and Cost of Ownership (CoO). This focus has driven the industry to manufacture process tools with up to 24 chambers per system, for greater productivity in a given footprint, and to emphasize high processing efficiency for reduced chemical consumption. Hardware standardization to minimize process variations chamber-to-chamber continues to be important.

The advantages of modular fluid delivery architectures are well-proven, and include smaller footprints, standardization of components and component interfaces, and easier field replacement of the modular components. Ichor had a leading role and a long and successful history as the semiconductor industry converted from conventional to modular gas delivery systems, and we are applying those best practices to IMS modular architecture chemical delivery systems used in the major wet tool applications.

Ichor’s strong IP portfolio now includes two recently issued US Patents for our work in modular systems used in chemical delivery applications for semiconductor device processing. The issued patents are US 11,158,521, pertaining to liquid delivery system seal and system-centric inventions, and US 11,158,522, pertaining to fluid delivery system and IMS architecture-centric inventions. The two new IMS patents, along with patents that are pending, reinforce Ichor’s leadership in designing and manufacturing modular delivery systems for wet and dry semiconductor processing applications.

“Ichor Shifts Wet Chemical Delivery System Paradigm via IMS High Component Density Architecture,” will be presented at the SEMICON Japan 2021 Exhibitor Seminar on Thursday morning December 16, 2021, in the Hall 4 Exhibitor Seminar Room, starting at 10:30am JST.

Our distributor in Japan, KITZ SCT Corporation, will be exhibiting Ichor IMS products at their SEMICON Japan 2021 exhibition booth. Visitors are welcome to visit booth 5511 to meet the KITZ SCT team and learn more about the advantages of the Ichor Integrated Manifold System for wet processing applications in semiconductor manufacturing.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA.



https://ir.ichorsystems.com/

About KITZ SCT Corporation

KITZ SCT Corporation is the world leading UHP components manufacturer both for Gas and Chemical delivery systems. We supply UHP valves, fittings, heated isolation valves, gate valves for vacuum lines, PFA valves and PFA Fusion Welding fittings for liquid delivery systems. The wide range product line-up covers Semiconductor, Flat panel display, LED and PV fab’s piping and supply system including tools and facility equipment.



https://kitz-sct.jp/

