Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results.



Fourth quarter 2025 highlights:

  • Revenue of $223.6 million, above the mid-point of our guidance range communicated in November;
  • Gross margin of 9.4% on a GAAP basis and 11.7% on a non-GAAP basis; and
  • Earnings (loss) per share of $(0.46) on a GAAP basis and $0.01 on a non-GAAP basis.

Fiscal year 2025 highlights:

  • Revenue of $947.7 million, up 11.6% year-over-year;
  • Gross margin of 9.3% on a GAAP basis and 12.2% on a non-GAAP basis; and
  • Earnings (loss) per share of $(1.54) on a GAAP basis and $0.23 on a non-GAAP basis.

“With Q4 results favorably aligned with our earlier expectations, our focus now shifts to the strengthening demand environment ahead for fiscal 2026,” commented Phil Barros, Ichor’s CEO. “Early indications of customer demand entering the year provide us with a first-quarter revenue outlook reflecting solidly upward momentum from Q4’s trough levels. At this time, we expect this upward trend to continue into the second half of the year. While our gross margin improvement strategies are just beginning to take shape, we believe we will demonstrate meaningfully improved gross margin performance in fiscal 2026, compared to fiscal 2025. As we embark upon several new strategic initiatives that reflect our operational and technological priorities in the coming year, we expect to deliver strong earnings leverage in the quarters ahead.”

 

Q4 2025

 

Q3 2025

 

Q4 2024

 

FY 2025

 

FY 2024

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

U.S. GAAP Financial Results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

223,606

 

 

$

239,296

 

 

$

233,291

 

 

$

947,652

 

 

$

849,040

 

Gross margin

 

9.4

%

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

12.2

%

Operating margin

 

(6.2

)%

 

 

(8.1

)%

 

 

(0.5

)%

 

 

(4.1

)%

 

 

(0.9

)%

Net loss

$

(15,961

)

 

$

(22,853

)

 

$

(3,943

)

 

$

(52,781

)

 

$

(20,820

)

Diluted EPS

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(1.54

)

 

$

(0.64

)

 

Q4 2025

 

Q3 2025

 

Q4 2024

 

FY 2025

 

FY 2024

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Financial Results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

11.7

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

12.7

%

Operating margin

 

1.2

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

2.2

%

Net income

$

280

 

 

$

2,302

 

 

$

2,761

 

 

$

7,915

 

 

$

5,888

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.18

 

U.S. GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue was $223.6 million, net loss was $(16.0) million, and net loss per diluted share (“diluted EPS”) was $(0.46). This compares to revenue of $239.3 million and $233.3 million, net loss of $(22.9) million and $(3.9) million, and diluted EPS of $(0.67) and $(0.12), for the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

For 2025, revenue was $947.7 million, net loss was $(52.8) million, and diluted EPS was $(1.54). This compares to revenue of $849.0 million, net loss of $(20.8) million, and diluted EPS of $(0.64) for 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2025, non-GAAP net income was $0.3 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.01. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million and $2.8 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.07 and $0.08, for the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

For 2025, non-GAAP net income was $7.9 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.23. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $5.9 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.18 for 2024.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, we expect the following:

 

Low-End

 

Mid-Point

 

High-End

Revenue

$240 million

 

$250 million

 

$260 million

GAAP diluted EPS

$(0.10)

 

$(0.04)

 

$0.02

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$0.08

 

$0.12

 

$0.16

This outlook for non‑GAAP diluted EPS excludes amortization of intangible assets of approximately $2.1 million and share-based compensation expense of approximately $4.0 million, as well as the related income tax effects. Non-GAAP diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

We ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $98.3 million, an increase of $5.8 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $10.4 million from the prior year ended December 27, 2024.

The increase of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of $9.2 million, partially offset by capital expenditures of $3.2 million. The decrease of $10.4 million during the twelve months ended December 26, 2025 was primarily due to capital expenditures of $36.2 million and net payments on our credit facilities of $4.4 million, partially offset by cash provided by operating activities of $29.9 million.

Our cash provided by operating activities of $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 consisted of net non-cash charges of $16.1 million, consisting primarily of depreciation and amortization of $10.0 million, share-based compensation expense of $4.2 million, and inventory impairment of $3.1 million, and a decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $9.1 million, partially offset by a net loss of $16.0 million. Our cash provided by operating activities of $29.9 million for the twelve months ended December 26, 2025 consisted of net non-cash charges of $73.7 million, consisting primarily of depreciation and amortization of $33.5 million, inventory impairment of $19.8 million, and share-based compensation expense of $16.7 million, and a decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $9.0 million, partially offset by a net loss of $52.8 million.

The decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $9.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in accounts receivable of $13.9 million, and a decrease in inventory of $6.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable of $8.3 million, and a decrease in accrued and other liabilities of $3.7 million.

The decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $9.0 million for the twelve months ended December 26, 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in accounts receivable of $16.1 million and a decrease in prepaid assets of $7.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in accrued and other liabilities of $7.1 million and a decrease in accounts payable of $6.4 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non‑GAAP gross profit, non‑GAAP operating income, non‑GAAP net income (loss), non‑GAAP diluted EPS, and free cash flow. Management uses non-GAAP metrics to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, and net income are defined as: gross profit, operating income (loss), or net income (loss), respectively, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations, including transaction-related costs, contract and legal settlement gains and losses, facility shutdown costs, inventory impairment charges, and severance costs associated with reduction-in-force programs, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income (loss), and net income (loss), respectively; and (2) the tax impacts associated with these non-GAAP adjustments, as well as non-recurring discrete tax items, including the impact of deferred tax asset valuation allowances. All non-GAAP adjustments are presented on a gross basis; the related income tax effects, including current and deferred income tax expense, are included in the adjustment line under the heading "Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments." Non-GAAP diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income, respectively, divided by net sales. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities, less capital expenditures. Tables showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, are included at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP results have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for our results reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP results differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, both of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP results as tools for comparison.

Because of these limitations, you should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results, and you should not infer from our presentation of non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or other discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations.

Conference Call

We will conduct a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results and business outlook today at 1:30 p.m. PT.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit our investor relations website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com, or go to the live link at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/ichorq42025.

To listen via telephone, please call (877) 407‑0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389‑0921 (international), conference ID: 13757837. After the call, an on-demand replay will be available at the same webcast link.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

We use a 52- or 53-week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in December. The three-month periods ended December 26, 2025, September 26, 2025, and December 27, 2024 were each 13 weeks. References to the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, and fourth quarter of 2024 relate to the three-month periods then ended. Our fiscal years ended December 26, 2025 and December 27, 2024 were each 52 weeks. References to 2025 and 2024 relate to the fiscal years then ended.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “see,” “seek,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our outlook for our first fiscal quarter of 2026 and beyond, statements regarding the current business environment, revenue levels in 2026 and beyond, manufacturers’ investment in water fabrication equipment, our investment in research and development of new products, acquiring new business, and company and industry growth and performance in 2026 and beyond, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including high inflation, changes to tax, trade, fiscal and monetary policy, high interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and any disruptions in the global economy as a result of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; being unable to attract, hire, integrate and retain key personnel and other necessary employees; dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry; reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for a significant portion of sales; negotiating leverage held by our customers; competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate; keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally; designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by OEMs in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers; becoming involved in litigation and regulatory proceedings, which could require significant attention from our management and result in significant expense to us and disruptions in our business; managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively; defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation; and our dependence on a limited number of suppliers. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors, and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 27, 2024 and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in our expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

December 26,
2025

 

September 26,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

 

September 27,
2024

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

98,290

 

 

$

92,500

 

 

$

108,669

 

 

$

116,447

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

70,514

 

 

 

84,400

 

 

 

86,619

 

 

 

84,150

 

Inventories

 

231,794

 

 

 

241,680

 

 

 

250,102

 

 

 

239,359

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

9,531

 

 

 

6,362

 

 

 

7,230

 

 

 

7,105

 

Total current assets

 

410,129

 

 

 

424,942

 

 

 

452,620

 

 

 

447,061

 

Property and equipment, net

 

103,922

 

 

 

110,373

 

 

 

94,867

 

 

 

89,283

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

35,046

 

 

 

37,059

 

 

 

44,461

 

 

 

35,136

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

13,638

 

 

 

14,208

 

 

 

15,182

 

 

 

14,675

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

4,337

 

 

 

2,116

 

 

 

4,316

 

 

 

3,366

 

Intangible assets, net

 

40,405

 

 

 

42,483

 

 

 

48,716

 

 

 

50,979

 

Goodwill

 

335,402

 

 

 

335,402

 

 

 

335,402

 

 

 

335,402

 

Total assets

$

942,879

 

$

966,583

$

995,564

 

 

$

975,902

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

84,007

 

 

$

92,600

 

 

$

91,719

 

 

$

80,963

 

Accrued liabilities

 

17,479

 

 

 

18,315

 

 

 

15,992

 

 

 

17,338

 

Other current liabilities

 

10,602

 

 

 

9,488

 

 

 

8,965

 

 

 

6,899

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

6,250

 

 

 

6,250

 

 

 

7,500

 

 

 

7,500

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

11,250

 

 

 

11,337

 

 

 

11,494

 

 

 

10,239

 

Total current liabilities

 

129,588

 

 

 

137,990

 

 

 

135,670

 

 

 

122,939

 

Long-term debt, less current portion, net

 

117,278

 

 

 

117,201

 

 

 

121,023

 

 

 

122,782

 

Lease liabilities, less current portion

 

25,413

 

 

 

28,334

 

 

 

34,189

 

 

 

26,090

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

1,961

 

 

 

1,555

 

 

 

1,555

 

 

 

1,169

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

4,753

 

 

 

5,326

 

 

 

4,791

 

 

 

5,647

 

Total liabilities

 

278,993

 

 

 

290,406

 

 

 

297,228

 

 

 

278,627

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 34,433,776, 34,377,891, 33,859,542, and 33,724,917 shares outstanding, respectively; 38,871,215, 38,815,330, 38,296,981, and 38,162,356 shares issued, respectively)

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid in capital

 

624,391

 

 

 

620,721

 

 

 

606,060

 

 

 

601,056

 

Treasury shares at cost (4,437,439 shares)

 

(91,578

)

 

 

(91,578

)

 

 

(91,578

)

 

 

(91,578

)

Retained earnings

 

131,070

 

 

 

147,031

 

 

 

183,851

 

 

 

187,794

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

663,886

 

 

 

676,177

 

 

 

698,336

 

 

 

697,275

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

942,879

 

 

$

966,583

 

 

$

995,564

 

 

$

975,902

 

 

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 26,
2025

 

September 26,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

 

December 26,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

Net sales

$

223,606

 

 

$

239,296

 

 

$

233,291

 

 

$

947,652

 

 

$

849,040

 

Cost of sales

 

202,624

 

 

 

228,227

 

 

 

206,299

 

 

 

859,877

 

 

 

745,706

 

Gross profit

 

20,982

 

 

 

11,069

 

 

 

26,992

 

 

 

87,775

 

 

 

103,334

 

Operating expenses:

Research and development

 

5,604

 

 

 

5,898

 

 

 

5,850

 

 

 

23,086

 

 

 

23,018

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

27,135

 

 

 

22,519

 

 

 

20,131

 

 

 

95,650

 

 

 

79,384

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,078

 

 

 

2,077

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

8,311

 

 

 

8,572

 

Total operating expenses

 

34,817

 

 

 

30,494

 

 

 

28,244

 

 

 

127,047

 

 

 

110,974

 

Operating loss

 

(13,835

)

 

 

(19,425

)

 

 

(1,252

)

 

 

(39,272

)

 

 

(7,640

)

Interest expense, net

 

1,686

 

 

 

1,653

 

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

6,620

 

 

 

9,266

 

Other expense, net

 

308

 

 

 

1,092

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

1,148

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(15,829

)

 

 

(22,170

)

 

 

(3,198

)

 

 

(47,566

)

 

 

(18,054

)

Income tax expense

 

132

 

 

 

683

 

 

 

745

 

 

 

5,215

 

 

 

2,766

 

Net loss

$

(15,961

)

 

$

(22,853

)

 

$

(3,943

)

 

$

(52,781

)

 

$

(20,820

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(1.54

)

 

$

(0.64

)

Diluted

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(1.54

)

 

$

(0.64

)

Shares used to compute net loss per share:

Basic

 

34,404,875

 

 

 

34,346,172

 

 

 

33,780,298

 

 

 

34,232,198

 

 

 

32,759,896

 

Diluted

 

34,404,875

 

 

 

34,346,172

 

 

 

33,780,298

 

 

 

34,232,198

 

 

 

32,759,896

 

 

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 26,
2025

 

September 26,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

 

December 26,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(15,961

)

 

$

(22,853

)

 

$

(3,943

)

 

$

(52,781

)

 

$

(20,820

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,044

 

 

 

7,404

 

 

 

7,976

 

 

 

33,505

 

 

 

30,744

 

Impairment of inventory

 

3,098

 

 

 

16,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,811

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

4,157

 

 

 

4,221

 

 

 

4,591

 

 

 

16,728

 

 

 

15,576

 

Impairment of lease right-of-use assets

 

507

 

 

 

359

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,158

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,815

)

 

 

927

 

 

 

(564

)

 

 

385

 

 

 

(782

)

Loss on disposal of equipment

 

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

77

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

426

 

 

 

465

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net

 

13,886

 

 

 

(3,579

)

 

 

(2,469

)

 

 

16,105

 

 

 

(19,898

)

Inventories

 

6,788

 

 

 

980

 

 

 

(10,743

)

 

 

(1,503

)

 

 

(4,217

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

300

 

 

 

2,789

 

 

 

(717

)

 

 

7,866

 

 

 

2,343

 

Accounts payable

 

(8,252

)

 

 

2,343

 

 

 

6,364

 

 

 

(6,377

)

 

 

29,110

 

Accrued liabilities

 

(1,192

)

 

 

2,483

 

 

 

(1,916

)

 

 

1,596

 

 

 

929

 

Other liabilities

 

(2,467

)

 

 

(3,301

)

 

 

(1,183

)

 

 

(8,677

)

 

 

(5,570

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

9,170

 

 

 

9,247

 

 

 

(2,488

)

 

 

29,886

 

 

 

27,880

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

 

(3,249

)

 

 

(7,148

)

 

 

(4,398

)

 

 

(36,169

)

 

 

(17,636

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(3,249

)

 

 

(7,148

)

 

 

(4,398

)

 

 

(36,169

)

 

 

(17,636

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Issuance of ordinary shares, net of fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

136,738

 

Issuance of ordinary shares under share-based compensation plans

 

356

 

 

 

618

 

 

 

2,201

 

 

 

5,628

 

 

 

7,800

 

Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted share units

 

(487

)

 

 

(601

)

 

 

(1,218

)

 

 

(4,134

)

 

 

(5,443

)

Debt issuance and modification costs

 

 

 

 

(1,215

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,215

)

 

 

 

Repayments on revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(115,000

)

Proceeds from term loan

 

 

 

 

57,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,003

 

 

 

 

Repayments on term loan

 

 

 

 

(57,628

)

 

 

(1,875

)

 

 

(61,378

)

 

 

(5,625

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(131

)

 

 

(1,823

)

 

 

(892

)

 

 

(4,096

)

 

 

18,470

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash

 

5,790

 

 

 

276

 

 

 

(7,778

)

 

 

(10,379

)

 

 

28,714

 

Cash at beginning of period

 

92,500

 

 

 

92,224

 

 

 

116,447

 

 

 

108,669

 

 

 

79,955

 

Cash at end of period

$

98,290

 

 

$

92,500

 

 

$

108,669

 

 

$

98,290

 

 

$

108,669

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

1,386

 

 

$

2,773

 

 

$

2,449

 

 

$

8,503

 

 

$

11,650

 

Cash paid during the period for taxes, net of refunds

$

1,125

 

 

$

585

 

 

$

1,529

 

 

$

3,009

 

 

$

3,333

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:

Capital expenditures included in accounts payable

$

3,626

 

 

$

3,967

 

 

$

4,961

 

 

$

3,626

 

 

$

4,961

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$

 

 

$

483

 

 

$

11,747

 

 

$

1,256

 

 

$

16,418

 

 

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 26,
2025

 

September 26,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

 

December 26,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

U.S. GAAP gross profit

$

20,982

 

 

$

11,069

 

 

$

26,992

 

 

$

87,775

 

 

$

103,334

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring plan costs (1)

 

3,998

 

 

 

16,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,711

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

602

 

 

 

773

 

 

 

912

 

 

 

2,856

 

 

 

3,360

 

Facility shutdown costs (2)

 

496

 

 

 

341

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,760

 

 

 

 

Other (3)

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,171

 

 

 

908

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

26,078

 

 

$

28,906

 

 

$

27,904

 

 

$

115,273

 

 

$

107,602

 

U.S. GAAP gross margin

 

9.4

%

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

12.2

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

11.7

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

12.7

%


