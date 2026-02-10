Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results.

Fourth quarter 2025 highlights:

Revenue of $223.6 million, above the mid-point of our guidance range communicated in November;

Gross margin of 9.4% on a GAAP basis and 11.7% on a non-GAAP basis; and

Earnings (loss) per share of $(0.46) on a GAAP basis and $0.01 on a non-GAAP basis.

Fiscal year 2025 highlights:

Revenue of $947.7 million, up 11.6% year-over-year;

Gross margin of 9.3% on a GAAP basis and 12.2% on a non-GAAP basis; and

Earnings (loss) per share of $(1.54) on a GAAP basis and $0.23 on a non-GAAP basis.

“With Q4 results favorably aligned with our earlier expectations, our focus now shifts to the strengthening demand environment ahead for fiscal 2026,” commented Phil Barros, Ichor’s CEO. “Early indications of customer demand entering the year provide us with a first-quarter revenue outlook reflecting solidly upward momentum from Q4’s trough levels. At this time, we expect this upward trend to continue into the second half of the year. While our gross margin improvement strategies are just beginning to take shape, we believe we will demonstrate meaningfully improved gross margin performance in fiscal 2026, compared to fiscal 2025. As we embark upon several new strategic initiatives that reflect our operational and technological priorities in the coming year, we expect to deliver strong earnings leverage in the quarters ahead.”

Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) U.S. GAAP Financial Results: Net sales $ 223,606 $ 239,296 $ 233,291 $ 947,652 $ 849,040 Gross margin 9.4 % 4.6 % 11.6 % 9.3 % 12.2 % Operating margin (6.2 )% (8.1 )% (0.5 )% (4.1 )% (0.9 )% Net loss $ (15,961 ) $ (22,853 ) $ (3,943 ) $ (52,781 ) $ (20,820 ) Diluted EPS $ (0.46 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (0.64 )

Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Non-GAAP Financial Results: Gross margin 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.0 % 12.2 % 12.7 % Operating margin 1.2 % 2.2 % 2.4 % 2.2 % 2.2 % Net income $ 280 $ 2,302 $ 2,761 $ 7,915 $ 5,888 Diluted EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.23 $ 0.18

U.S. GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue was $223.6 million, net loss was $(16.0) million, and net loss per diluted share (“diluted EPS”) was $(0.46). This compares to revenue of $239.3 million and $233.3 million, net loss of $(22.9) million and $(3.9) million, and diluted EPS of $(0.67) and $(0.12), for the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

For 2025, revenue was $947.7 million, net loss was $(52.8) million, and diluted EPS was $(1.54). This compares to revenue of $849.0 million, net loss of $(20.8) million, and diluted EPS of $(0.64) for 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2025, non-GAAP net income was $0.3 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.01. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million and $2.8 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.07 and $0.08, for the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

For 2025, non-GAAP net income was $7.9 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.23. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $5.9 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.18 for 2024.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, we expect the following:

Low-End Mid-Point High-End Revenue $240 million $250 million $260 million GAAP diluted EPS $(0.10) $(0.04) $0.02 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.08 $0.12 $0.16

This outlook for non‑GAAP diluted EPS excludes amortization of intangible assets of approximately $2.1 million and share-based compensation expense of approximately $4.0 million, as well as the related income tax effects. Non-GAAP diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

We ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $98.3 million, an increase of $5.8 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $10.4 million from the prior year ended December 27, 2024.

The increase of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of $9.2 million, partially offset by capital expenditures of $3.2 million. The decrease of $10.4 million during the twelve months ended December 26, 2025 was primarily due to capital expenditures of $36.2 million and net payments on our credit facilities of $4.4 million, partially offset by cash provided by operating activities of $29.9 million.

Our cash provided by operating activities of $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 consisted of net non-cash charges of $16.1 million, consisting primarily of depreciation and amortization of $10.0 million, share-based compensation expense of $4.2 million, and inventory impairment of $3.1 million, and a decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $9.1 million, partially offset by a net loss of $16.0 million. Our cash provided by operating activities of $29.9 million for the twelve months ended December 26, 2025 consisted of net non-cash charges of $73.7 million, consisting primarily of depreciation and amortization of $33.5 million, inventory impairment of $19.8 million, and share-based compensation expense of $16.7 million, and a decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $9.0 million, partially offset by a net loss of $52.8 million.

The decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $9.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in accounts receivable of $13.9 million, and a decrease in inventory of $6.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable of $8.3 million, and a decrease in accrued and other liabilities of $3.7 million.

The decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $9.0 million for the twelve months ended December 26, 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in accounts receivable of $16.1 million and a decrease in prepaid assets of $7.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in accrued and other liabilities of $7.1 million and a decrease in accounts payable of $6.4 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non‑GAAP gross profit, non‑GAAP operating income, non‑GAAP net income (loss), non‑GAAP diluted EPS, and free cash flow. Management uses non-GAAP metrics to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, and net income are defined as: gross profit, operating income (loss), or net income (loss), respectively, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations, including transaction-related costs, contract and legal settlement gains and losses, facility shutdown costs, inventory impairment charges, and severance costs associated with reduction-in-force programs, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income (loss), and net income (loss), respectively; and (2) the tax impacts associated with these non-GAAP adjustments, as well as non-recurring discrete tax items, including the impact of deferred tax asset valuation allowances. All non-GAAP adjustments are presented on a gross basis; the related income tax effects, including current and deferred income tax expense, are included in the adjustment line under the heading "Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments." Non-GAAP diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income, respectively, divided by net sales. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities, less capital expenditures. Tables showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, are included at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP results have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for our results reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP results differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, both of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP results as tools for comparison.

Because of these limitations, you should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results, and you should not infer from our presentation of non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or other discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations.

Conference Call

We will conduct a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results and business outlook today at 1:30 p.m. PT.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit our investor relations website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com, or go to the live link at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/ichorq42025.

To listen via telephone, please call (877) 407‑0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389‑0921 (international), conference ID: 13757837. After the call, an on-demand replay will be available at the same webcast link.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

We use a 52- or 53-week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in December. The three-month periods ended December 26, 2025, September 26, 2025, and December 27, 2024 were each 13 weeks. References to the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, and fourth quarter of 2024 relate to the three-month periods then ended. Our fiscal years ended December 26, 2025 and December 27, 2024 were each 52 weeks. References to 2025 and 2024 relate to the fiscal years then ended.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “see,” “seek,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our outlook for our first fiscal quarter of 2026 and beyond, statements regarding the current business environment, revenue levels in 2026 and beyond, manufacturers’ investment in water fabrication equipment, our investment in research and development of new products, acquiring new business, and company and industry growth and performance in 2026 and beyond, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including high inflation, changes to tax, trade, fiscal and monetary policy, high interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and any disruptions in the global economy as a result of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; being unable to attract, hire, integrate and retain key personnel and other necessary employees; dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry; reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for a significant portion of sales; negotiating leverage held by our customers; competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate; keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally; designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by OEMs in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers; becoming involved in litigation and regulatory proceedings, which could require significant attention from our management and result in significant expense to us and disruptions in our business; managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively; defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation; and our dependence on a limited number of suppliers. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors, and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 27, 2024 and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in our expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) December 26,

2025 September 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 September 27,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,290 $ 92,500 $ 108,669 $ 116,447 Accounts receivable, net 70,514 84,400 86,619 84,150 Inventories 231,794 241,680 250,102 239,359 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,531 6,362 7,230 7,105 Total current assets 410,129 424,942 452,620 447,061 Property and equipment, net 103,922 110,373 94,867 89,283 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,046 37,059 44,461 35,136 Other noncurrent assets 13,638 14,208 15,182 14,675 Deferred tax assets, net 4,337 2,116 4,316 3,366 Intangible assets, net 40,405 42,483 48,716 50,979 Goodwill 335,402 335,402 335,402 335,402 Total assets $ 942,879 $ 966,583 $ 995,564 $ 975,902 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,007 $ 92,600 $ 91,719 $ 80,963 Accrued liabilities 17,479 18,315 15,992 17,338 Other current liabilities 10,602 9,488 8,965 6,899 Current portion of long-term debt 6,250 6,250 7,500 7,500 Current portion of lease liabilities 11,250 11,337 11,494 10,239 Total current liabilities 129,588 137,990 135,670 122,939 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 117,278 117,201 121,023 122,782 Lease liabilities, less current portion 25,413 28,334 34,189 26,090 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,961 1,555 1,555 1,169 Other non-current liabilities 4,753 5,326 4,791 5,647 Total liabilities 278,993 290,406 297,228 278,627 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding) — — — — Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 34,433,776, 34,377,891, 33,859,542, and 33,724,917 shares outstanding, respectively; 38,871,215, 38,815,330, 38,296,981, and 38,162,356 shares issued, respectively) 3 3 3 3 Additional paid in capital 624,391 620,721 606,060 601,056 Treasury shares at cost (4,437,439 shares) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) Retained earnings 131,070 147,031 183,851 187,794 Total shareholders’ equity 663,886 676,177 698,336 697,275 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 942,879 $ 966,583 $ 995,564 $ 975,902

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 26,

2025 September 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 December 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 Net sales $ 223,606 $ 239,296 $ 233,291 $ 947,652 $ 849,040 Cost of sales 202,624 228,227 206,299 859,877 745,706 Gross profit 20,982 11,069 26,992 87,775 103,334 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,604 5,898 5,850 23,086 23,018 Selling, general, and administrative 27,135 22,519 20,131 95,650 79,384 Amortization of intangible assets 2,078 2,077 2,263 8,311 8,572 Total operating expenses 34,817 30,494 28,244 127,047 110,974 Operating loss (13,835 ) (19,425 ) (1,252 ) (39,272 ) (7,640 ) Interest expense, net 1,686 1,653 1,674 6,620 9,266 Other expense, net 308 1,092 272 1,674 1,148 Loss before income taxes (15,829 ) (22,170 ) (3,198 ) (47,566 ) (18,054 ) Income tax expense 132 683 745 5,215 2,766 Net loss $ (15,961 ) $ (22,853 ) $ (3,943 ) $ (52,781 ) $ (20,820 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.46 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (0.64 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 34,404,875 34,346,172 33,780,298 34,232,198 32,759,896 Diluted 34,404,875 34,346,172 33,780,298 34,232,198 32,759,896

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 26,

2025 September 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 December 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,961 ) $ (22,853 ) $ (3,943 ) $ (52,781 ) $ (20,820 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,044 7,404 7,976 33,505 30,744 Impairment of inventory 3,098 16,713 — 19,811 — Share-based compensation 4,157 4,221 4,591 16,728 15,576 Impairment of lease right-of-use assets 507 359 — 2,158 — Deferred income taxes (1,815 ) 927 (564 ) 385 (782 ) Loss on disposal of equipment — 475 — 475 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 77 117 116 426 465 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 169 — 169 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 13,886 (3,579 ) (2,469 ) 16,105 (19,898 ) Inventories 6,788 980 (10,743 ) (1,503 ) (4,217 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 300 2,789 (717 ) 7,866 2,343 Accounts payable (8,252 ) 2,343 6,364 (6,377 ) 29,110 Accrued liabilities (1,192 ) 2,483 (1,916 ) 1,596 929 Other liabilities (2,467 ) (3,301 ) (1,183 ) (8,677 ) (5,570 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,170 9,247 (2,488 ) 29,886 27,880 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,249 ) (7,148 ) (4,398 ) (36,169 ) (17,636 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,249 ) (7,148 ) (4,398 ) (36,169 ) (17,636 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of ordinary shares, net of fees — — — — 136,738 Issuance of ordinary shares under share-based compensation plans 356 618 2,201 5,628 7,800 Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted share units (487 ) (601 ) (1,218 ) (4,134 ) (5,443 ) Debt issuance and modification costs — (1,215 ) — (1,215 ) — Repayments on revolving credit facility — — — — (115,000 ) Proceeds from term loan — 57,003 — 57,003 — Repayments on term loan — (57,628 ) (1,875 ) (61,378 ) (5,625 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (131 ) (1,823 ) (892 ) (4,096 ) 18,470 Net increase (decrease) in cash 5,790 276 (7,778 ) (10,379 ) 28,714 Cash at beginning of period 92,500 92,224 116,447 108,669 79,955 Cash at end of period $ 98,290 $ 92,500 $ 108,669 $ 98,290 $ 108,669 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,386 $ 2,773 $ 2,449 $ 8,503 $ 11,650 Cash paid during the period for taxes, net of refunds $ 1,125 $ 585 $ 1,529 $ 3,009 $ 3,333 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 3,626 $ 3,967 $ 4,961 $ 3,626 $ 4,961 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ — $ 483 $ 11,747 $ 1,256 $ 16,418

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 26,

2025 September 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 December 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 20,982 $ 11,069 $ 26,992 $ 87,775 $ 103,334 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring plan costs (1) 3,998 16,713 — 20,711 — Share-based compensation 602 773 912 2,856 3,360 Facility shutdown costs (2) 496 341 — 2,760 — Other (3) — 10 — 1,171 908 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 26,078 $ 28,906 $ 27,904 $ 115,273 $ 107,602 U.S. GAAP gross margin 9.4 % 4.6 % 11.6 % 9.3 % 12.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.0 % 12.2 % 12.7 %

Greg Swyt, CFO 510-897-5200

Claire McAdams, IR & Strategic Initiatives 530-265-9899

ir@ichorsystems.com