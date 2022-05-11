Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results.

First quarter 2022 highlights:

Record revenues were within our guidance range at $293 million, up 11% year-over-year and up 2% from Q4;

Gross margin of 15% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting additional hiring of direct manufacturing labor to support customer demand as well as increased freight and logistics costs; and

Earnings per share of $0.28 and $0.70 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively.

“We are pleased to report record first quarter revenues that were within our guidance range,” commented Jeff Andreson, chief executive officer. “Over the last several quarters, we along with the rest of the industry have been expecting supply chain conditions to improve, yet in 2022 to date, availability of components and materials has become even more challenged. In order to better address the continued very strong levels of customer demand, in the first quarter we increased both our hiring activity for direct labor and our overall manufacturing capacity, which while presenting a near-term headwind to gross margin, are critical investments that will enable us to achieve significant increases in revenue output in the coming quarters and years. We are taking a more cautious view of any supply chain improvements through at least mid-year, but still expect to achieve sequential revenue increases as we progress through 2022.”

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) U.S. GAAP Financial Results: Net sales $ 293,146 $ 287,188 $ 264,566 Gross margin 15.0 % 16.4 % 14.9 % Operating margin 3.6 % 5.7 % 6.9 % Net income $ 8,039 $ 14,859 $ 14,638 Diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.51 $ 0.51

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Non-GAAP Financial Results: Gross margin 16.0 % 17.1 % 16.1 % Operating margin 8.4 % 10.7 % 10.2 % Net income $ 20,178 $ 26,245 $ 21,725 Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.90 $ 0.76

U.S. GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the first quarter of 2022, revenue was $293.1 million, net income was $8.0 million, and net income per diluted share (“diluted EPS”) was $0.28. This compares to revenue of $287.2 million and $264.6 million, net income of $14.9 million and $14.6 million, and diluted EPS of $0.51 and $0.51, for the fourth and first quarters of 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the first quarter of 2022, non-GAAP net income was $20.2 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.70. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $26.2 million and $21.7 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.90 and $0.76, for the fourth and first quarters of 2021, respectively.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, we expect revenue to be in the range of $290 million to $330 million. We expect GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.45 to $0.73 and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.68 to $0.94.

This outlook for non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes known charges related to amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, tax adjustments related to these non-GAAP adjustments, and non-recurring charges known at the time of providing this outlook. This outlook for non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes any items that are unknown at this time, such as non-recurring tax-related items or other unusual or infrequent items which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

We ended the first quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $34.5 million, a decrease of $41.0 million from the prior quarter.

The decrease was primarily due to cash used in operating activities of $36.3 million and capital expenditures of $3.4 million.

Our cash used in operating activities of $36.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 consisted of net income of $8.0 million, net non-cash charges of $12.3 million, primarily consisting of depreciation and amortization of $9.3 million and share-based compensation expense of $2.9 million, and an increase in our net operating assets and liabilities of $56.6 million.

The increase in our net operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions, was primarily due to an increase in inventories of $27.7 million, a decrease in accounts payable of $18.2 million, and an increase in accounts receivable of $10.5 million. The increase in our inventories is primarily driven by elevated purchasing activity pursuant to strong customer demand and certain supply chain component constraints. The decrease in accounts payable and increase in accounts receivable were primarily due to fluctuations in payment timing to suppliers and from customers, as well as higher revenues in the last few weeks of the first quarter of 2022 compared to the last few weeks of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and free cash flow. Management uses these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, and net income are defined as: gross profit, operating income, or net income, as applicable, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and non-recurring expenses, including acquisition-related costs and charges, contract settlement losses and facility shutdown costs, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income, and net income; and (2) the tax impacts associated with our non-GAAP adjustments, as well as non-recurring discrete tax items. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income, respectively, divided by net sales. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities, less capital expenditures. Tables showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, are included at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP results have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP results differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, both of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP results as a tool for comparison.

Because of these limitations, you should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results and you should not infer from our presentation of non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

We use a 52- or 53-week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in December. The three months ended April 1, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 26, 2021, were 13 weeks, 14 weeks, and 13 weeks, respectively. References to the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth and first quarters of 2021 relate to the three-month periods then ended. Our fiscal years ended December 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, are 52 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively. References to 2022 and 2021 relate to the fiscal years then ended.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “guidance,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “projects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “look forward,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial results for our second fiscal quarter of 2022, statements regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, materials or component shortages from suppliers, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including: (1) dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, (2) reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers for a significant portion of sales, (3) negotiating leverage held by our customers, (4) competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate, (5) risks associated with weakness in the global economy and geopolitical instability, (6) keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally, (7) designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by original equipment manufacturers in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers, (8) managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively, (9) defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation, (10) dependence on a limited number of suppliers, and (11) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, any related or unrelated public health threat or fear of such event on economic activity, us and our customers, suppliers, employees, and other business relations, including, but not limited to, demand for our products, workforce availability, and costs to manufacture our products. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors, and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in our expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 26, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,516 $ 75,495 $ 242,946 Accounts receivable, net 153,534 142,990 108,674 Inventories 263,851 236,133 144,062 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,662 8,153 7,347 Total current assets 459,563 462,771 503,029 Property and equipment, net 86,003 85,204 46,849 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,054 29,790 9,378 Other noncurrent assets 12,110 9,166 5,800 Deferred tax assets, net 8,153 8,116 5,812 Intangible assets, net 84,578 89,927 36,454 Goodwill 335,902 335,902 174,887 Total assets $ 1,020,363 $ 1,020,876 $ 782,209 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 142,866 $ 159,727 $ 140,669 Accrued liabilities 21,661 19,066 16,992 Other current liabilities 14,185 14,377 11,778 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 7,500 8,750 Current portion of lease liabilities 7,854 7,633 4,895 Total current liabilities 194,066 208,303 183,084 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 283,495 285,253 159,576 Lease liabilities, less current portion 26,563 22,354 4,804 Deferred tax liabilities, net 38 38 109 Other non-current liabilities 4,372 4,213 3,574 Total liabilities 508,534 520,161 351,147 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding) — — — Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 28,628,907 and 28,551,160 shares outstanding, respectively; 33,066,346 and 32,988,599 shares issued, respectively) 3 3 3 Additional paid in capital 420,513 417,438 404,046 Treasury shares at cost (4,437,439 shares) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) Retained earnings 182,891 174,852 118,591 Total shareholders’ equity 511,829 500,715 431,062 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,020,363 $ 1,020,876 $ 782,209

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statement of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 26, 2021 Net sales $ 293,146 $ 287,188 $ 264,566 Cost of sales 249,214 240,210 225,054 Gross profit 43,932 46,978 39,512 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,851 4,222 3,515 Selling, general, and administrative 23,267 21,662 14,349 Amortization of intangible assets 5,349 4,749 3,391 Total operating expenses 33,467 30,633 21,255 Operating income 10,465 16,345 18,257 Interest expense, net 1,532 1,454 1,919 Other expense, net 84 704 185 Income before income taxes 8,849 14,187 16,153 Income tax expense (benefit) 810 (672 ) 1,515 Net income $ 8,039 $ 14,859 $ 14,638 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 28,592,629 28,465,870 28,004,248 Diluted 29,023,455 29,045,351 28,729,112

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 26, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,039 $ 14,859 $ 14,638 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,315 8,323 5,657 Share-based compensation 2,897 3,367 2,415 Deferred income taxes (37 ) (2,848 ) 512 Amortization of debt issuance costs 117 158 242 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 737 — Other — 165 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (10,544 ) (12,751 ) (7,697 ) Inventories (27,718 ) (30,075 ) (9,306 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (650 ) (934 ) 512 Accounts payable (18,209 ) 17,415 22,101 Accrued liabilities 2,182 (5,292 ) (3,467 ) Other liabilities (1,670 ) (2,263 ) 41 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (36,278 ) (9,139 ) 25,648 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,417 ) (2,135 ) (5,400 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (268,766 ) — Purchase of marketable securities — (10,164 ) — Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities — 108,713 — Net cash used in investing activities (3,417 ) (172,352 ) (5,400 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of ordinary shares under share-based compensation plans 1,368 2,527 2,654 Employees’ taxes paid upon vesting of restricted share units (777 ) (1,002 ) (667 ) Debt issuance and modification costs — (1,852 ) — Borrowings on revolving credit facility — 137,591 — Repayments on revolving credit facility — (11,753 ) (30,000 ) Proceeds from term loan — 94,175 — Repayments on term loan (1,875 ) (90,738 ) (2,188 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,284 ) 128,948 (30,201 ) Net decrease in cash (40,979 ) (52,543 ) (9,953 ) Cash at beginning of period 75,495 128,038 252,899 Cash at end of period $ 34,516 $ 75,495 $ 242,946 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,395 $ 2,433 $ 1,842 Cash paid during the period for taxes, net of refunds $ 106 $ 3,856 $ 667 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 2,278 $ 930 $ 2,273 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, including those acquired through acquisitions $ 6,067 $ 22,404 $ 364

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 26, 2021 U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 43,932 $ 46,978 $ 39,512 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 551 437 306 Facility shutdown costs (1) — 314 2,399 Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2) 2,492 1,441 211 Other non-recurring expense, net (3) — — 106 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,975 $ 49,170 $ 42,534 U.S. GAAP gross margin 15.0 % 16.4 % 14.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 16.0 % 17.1 % 16.1 %

(1) During the second quarter of 2020, we announced the closure of our manufacturing facility in Union City, California, which we completed in 2021. We incurred write-off costs associated with inventories determined to be obsolete and severance costs associated with affected employees in connection with the closure. (2) As part of the purchase price allocations of our acquisitions of IMG Companies, LLC (“IMG”) in November 2021 and a precision machining operation in Mexico in December 2020, we recorded acquired-inventories at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up of $3.9 million and $0.2 million, respectively. These amounts were subsequently released to cost of sales as acquired-inventories were sold. (3) Included in this amount for the first quarter of 2021 is primarily a non-recurring settlement charge.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 26, 2021 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 10,465 $ 16,345 $ 18,257 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 5,349 4,749 3,391 Share-based compensation 2,897 3,367 2,415 Facility shutdown costs (1) — 314 2,510 Settlement loss (2) 3,100 — — Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (3) 2,492 1,441 211 Acquisition costs (4) 275 4,386 — Other non-recurring expense, net (5) — — 278 Non-GAAP operating income $ 24,578 $ 30,602 $ 27,062 U.S. GAAP operating margin 3.6 % 5.7 % 6.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 8.4 % 10.7 % 10.2 %

(1) See footnote 1 to the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit above. (2) During the first quarter of 2022, we recorded a non-recurring loss accrual of $3.1 million relating to a probable settlement of an employment-related legal matter. We expect the tentative settlement and final conclusion of the matter to be formalized and paid within the next 12 months. (3) See footnote 2 to the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit above. (4) Included in this amount are incremental transaction-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of IMG in November 2021. (5) Included in this amount for the first quarter of 2021 are primarily (i) non-capitalized costs incurred in connection with our implementation of a new ERP system and a Sarbanes-Oxley compliance program and (ii) a non-recurring settlement charge.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 26, 2021 U.S. GAAP net income $ 8,039 $ 14,859 $ 14,638 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 5,349 4,749 3,391 Share-based compensation 2,897 3,367 2,415 Facility shutdown costs (1) — 314 2,510 Settlement loss (2) 3,100 — — Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (3) 2,492 1,441 211 Acquisition costs (4) 275 4,386 — Other non-recurring expense, net (5) — — 278 Loss on extinguishment of debt (6) — 737 — Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments (7) (1,974 ) (3,608 ) (1,718 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 20,178 $ 26,245 $ 21,725 U.S. GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.90 $ 0.76 Shares used to compute diluted EPS 29,023,455 29,045,351 28,729,112

