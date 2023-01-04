<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Ichor Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

Ichor Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel next week. Ichor’s presentation will be webcast live on Wednesday, January 11th at 1:30pm EST. The presentation material utilized during the conference, as well as the live and archived webcast link of the presentation, will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com/

Contacts

Larry Sparks, CFO 510-897-5200

Claire McAdams, IR & Strategic Initiatives 530-265-9899

IR@ichorsystems.com

Articoli correlati

Allscripts Announces Corporate Name Change to Veradigm Inc.

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MDRX #healthIT--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. announced today that, effective January 1, 2023, it has changed its name to...
Continua a leggere

Nerdy to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that management will...
Continua a leggere

Wag! Announces Agreement to Acquire Dog Food Advisor, a Leading Pet Food Marketplace

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wag! Group Co. (the "Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Allscripts Announces Corporate Name Change to Veradigm Inc.

Business Wire