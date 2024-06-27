Icertis Recognized as Winner of 2024 Microsoft Defense and Intelligence Partner of the Year

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced it has won the Defense and Intelligence 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





“Government contractors need a single source of truth that provides clarity on the intent of every commercial agreement at every stage of the contract lifecycle. By automating and standardizing contract management and delivery processes, contractors secure more federal contracts and improve compliance and performance,” said Deanna Lanier, Chief Strategy Officer at Icertis. “Icertis’ relationship with Microsoft is deeply rooted in enhancing customer value across industries. Receiving the Microsoft Defense and Intelligence Partner of the Year award underscores our commitment to collaborating with Microsoft, ensuring government contractors gain a competitive advantage throughout the entire federal contract lifecycle.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Icertis was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Defense and Intelligence.

Recognized by Microsoft for seven consecutive years, this marks the first time Icertis has been awarded for its government-specific expertise. The award recognizes Icertis for empowering government contractors to deliver on their contractual commitments to the U.S. Federal Government and taxpayers.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Icertis

Icertis is the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence. The Icertis platform revolutionizes contract management, equipping customers with powerful insights and automation to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance – the pillars of business success. Today, 33% of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full intent of millions of commercial agreements in 90+ countries.

