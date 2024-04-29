ICE Redefines Mortgage Servicing for Industry Professionals with New Intelligent, Conversational Interface

ICE launches MSP Digital Experience, giving servicing professionals a more intuitive, dynamic and conversational approach to working in MSP, the industry’s leading system of record for mortgage servicing

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today officially introduced the MSP® Digital Experience (MSP DX). MSP DX is a new conversational interface for working in MSP®, ICE’s mortgage loan servicing system.





MSP DX is an intuitive way of interacting with the full power of the MSP servicing system. It is designed to streamline workflows, increase efficiencies, and ease the training of servicing team members. ICE launched this new interface with escrow, historically one of the most-costly aspects of mortgage servicing. This functionality was previewed at ICE Experience 2024 and received positive reviews by leaders in the mortgage servicing industry.

“Mortgage escrow is inherently complex, and the technology lift to handle the many moving parts is significant,” said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “But with the introduction of MSP DX we are helping servicers manage the escrow process more efficiently. This will enhance workflow management for servicers and improve the household experience.”

MSP DX gives end users the sort of conversational interaction they have come to expect in other aspects of their lives. Rather than sorting through multiple screens or reaching out to different departments for information, servicing professionals can now ask the system for what they need using everyday language.

“MSP DX represents a significant leap forward for the industry and serves up what users need, when they need it,” Bowler said. “It automates routine tasks so users can focus on more strategic and meaningful work. While we started with escrow, we will continue to make further investments to enhance workflow and flatten learning curves throughout the mortgage servicing process.”

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

Category: Mortgage Technology

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

Contacts

ICE Media Contact

Mitch Cohen



mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

+1 704-890-8158

ICE Investor Contact:

Katia Gonzalez



katia.gonzalez@ice.com

+1 (678) 981-3882