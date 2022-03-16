ICE Mortgage Technology Updates Website to Display Real-Time Mortgage Data

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that its website home page has been updated with access to real-time mortgage data with Insights™ by ICE Mortgage Technology. These interactive tools present data including 30-year note rates, closed loan rates, days to close, and loan purpose information.

“For many years, ICE has been a trusted source for all things data-related,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “We are extending our comprehensive real-time data to create competitive advantages for our customers and help them to make impactful and informed business decisions.”

Interactive tools on the home page specifically include:

30-year Note Rates

Average FICO Scores

Average Loan to Value

Average Debit to Income Ratios

Millennial Tracker

Days to Close

Loan Purpose

Insights™ by ICE Mortgage Technology is a web-based, out-of-the-box, data analytics solution that provides users visibility into industry trends and benchmarking performance of peer groups, to drive increased efficiencies across their business. Insights offers views with multiple filtering options, such as loan program, borrower age, FICO band, loan purpose, and much more.

Users can visit www.icemortgagetechnology.com to view and interact with the new tools.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

