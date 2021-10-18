ICE Mortgage Technology Announces Experience 2022 Registration is Open

Conference to be hosted in-person at Wynn Las Vegas mid-March
PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that registration is now open for its tenth annual user conference, Experience 2022. The conference will be held March 13 – 16, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s conference marks the first in-person event since 2019 inviting attendees to once again participate in general sessions, hands-on training, breakout sessions and networking.
“We’re really looking forward to bringing together our industry’s connected community once again,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “Our goal remains to host an impactful event that showcases digital innovation across the industry, shares our technology roadmap, offers best practices, as well as creating networking opportunities so attendees can maximize their time together.”
With an expected audience of more than 3,000 mortgage and technology leaders and industry professionals this exclusive event gives attendees insight into current and future trends from thought leaders, skills to maximize investments in digital mortgage solutions, and the latest information about digital trends, automation, data, borrower engagement and compliance.
The event will include seven conference tracks, more than 35 interactive breakout sessions and 12 hands-on training sessions hosted by ICE Mortgage Technology experts and industry leaders.
Conference tracks include:
|
The Custom Borrower Experience
|
Attracting and converting more applications to closed loans
|
Automating Origination and Acquisition
|
Improving margins through automation
|
True End-to-end eClosing
|
Creating a true digital closing experience and beyond
|
Technology Innovations Across the Industry
|
Innovating with the largest marketplace of pre-certified partners
|
Create Your Own Technology Experience
|
Build, create, integrate: Endless options to enhance your business
|
Data and Technology Trends
|
Combatting margin compression and digitizing the industry with data
|
Regulatory and Compliance Update
|
Fireside chats and Q&A sessions with current administration leaders
The conference keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.
To learn more about Experience 2022 and to take advantage of early bird pricing, visit: https://experience.ice.com?utm_medium=pr.
To learn about exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities at Experience 2022, visit: https://experience.ice.com/prospectus-2022.
