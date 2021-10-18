ICE Mortgage Technology Announces Experience 2022 Registration is Open

Conference to be hosted in-person at Wynn Las Vegas mid-March

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that registration is now open for its tenth annual user conference, Experience 2022. The conference will be held March 13 – 16, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s conference marks the first in-person event since 2019 inviting attendees to once again participate in general sessions, hands-on training, breakout sessions and networking.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing together our industry’s connected community once again,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “Our goal remains to host an impactful event that showcases digital innovation across the industry, shares our technology roadmap, offers best practices, as well as creating networking opportunities so attendees can maximize their time together.”

With an expected audience of more than 3,000 mortgage and technology leaders and industry professionals this exclusive event gives attendees insight into current and future trends from thought leaders, skills to maximize investments in digital mortgage solutions, and the latest information about digital trends, automation, data, borrower engagement and compliance.

The event will include seven conference tracks, more than 35 interactive breakout sessions and 12 hands-on training sessions hosted by ICE Mortgage Technology experts and industry leaders.

Conference tracks include:

The Custom Borrower Experience Attracting and converting more applications to closed loans



Providing unique and engaging experiences for your customers is key to creating relationships that lead to referrals and repeat business. Moreover, in an increasingly purchase driven market, it’s more important than ever to enable your sales team to meet your customers where they are. This series will provide tips and strategies to help your sales teams effectively engage with current and prospective customers to maximize sales productivity and borrower satisfaction. Automating Origination and Acquisition Improving margins through automation



With a predicted change in market dynamics in 2022, it’s more important than ever for lenders and investors to re-examine and optimize their current workflows. Learn how to identify and automate labor intensive tasks and leverage artificial intelligence to boost productivity, improve loan quality, and reduce time to close. This series provides best practices to help you build a culture of automation within your organization and maximize your utilization of automation within Encompass and AIQ™. True End-to-end eClosing Creating a true digital closing experience and beyond



Working in a virtual environment has catapulted the interest and need for eClosing capabilities to new heights among lenders and investors. This series offers expert insights into how to plan for and implement a successful eClose strategy (including eNotes and eNotary), overcome challenges, and drive adoption. Learn from subject matter experts on how providing one workflow for your users can help drive eClose in your organization. Technology Innovations Across the Industry Innovating with the largest marketplace of pre-certified partners



Join fellow ICE Mortgage Technology customers during this series to discuss best practices for leveraging key partners and their industry expertise to solve industry challenges. You’ll also learn how our robust partner program can help you get the most out of your ICE Mortgage Technology investment. Create Your Own Technology Experience Build, create, integrate: Endless options to enhance your business



In this series, hear from your peers and key ICE Mortgage Technology partners as they discuss the importance of having options that propel speed to market capabilities and create competitive advantages. Explore capabilities that are readily available or choose to integrate and build the experiences you need to grow your business using our robust set of APIs. Data and Technology Trends Combatting margin compression and digitizing the industry with data



Connect with like-minded visionaries and innovators from across the home lending ecosystem to discuss the technology and trends that are impacting our industry based on the largest set of mortgage data available. This series gathers top leaders to share their biggest opportunities, exchange best practices for making data-driven business decisions, and discuss strategies to improve operational efficiencies. Regulatory and Compliance Update Fireside chats and Q&A sessions with current administration leaders



Attend this series to keep your finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the mortgage industry today from a regulatory and compliance perspective. Join us to learn what you can expect from the current administration and what regulators are proposing.

The conference keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about Experience 2022 and to take advantage of early bird pricing, visit: https://experience.ice.com?utm_medium=pr.

To learn about exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities at Experience 2022, visit: https://experience.ice.com/prospectus-2022.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

© 2021 ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Encompass® and the ICE Mortgage Technology logo are trademarks of the entities of ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT

Sara Holtz



ICE Mortgage Technology



(925) 227-2193



sara.holtz@ice.com

ICE INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mary Caroline O’Neal



marycaroline.oneal@ice.com

(770) 738 2151



investors@ice.com