ICE Mortgage Technology Acquires eVault Technology from DocMagic for Encompass eClose

PLEASANTON,Calif. & TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it will deploy an eVault solution for secure storage of digital mortgages and notes, based upon technology acquired from DocMagic, Inc.

The eVault technology will be integrated into ICE’s mortgage closing platform, Encompass eClose, a leading-edge solution that helps to transform the way loans are electronically closed in the United States. Encompass eClose enables lenders to electronically facilitate every aspect of the eClosing workflow, from ordering documents to delivering loans to investors – and all steps in between – without ever having to leave Encompass, the industry’s most recognized loan origination system.

“By creating an end-to-end solution and further automating the mortgage closing process, we’re helping the industry transition to paperless closings and enabling more efficient processes for our customers,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “We acquired technology from DocMagic, who has deep experience in the mortgage space, and when this technology is integrated with our other services, Encompass eClose will enable customers to eliminate time and cost in the closing process and create better experiences for borrowers.”

“ICE Mortgage Technology and DocMagic have been helping lenders implement digital mortgage processes for years,” said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “The migration towards digital mortgages is progressing quickly, and we’re happy to have provided ICE with capabilities to enable fully-paperless lending workflows along with better supply chain connectivity.”

Both ICE and DocMagic are committed to delivering technology to increase eClosing adoption in the mortgage industry.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration. Mortgage lenders, agents, technology partners and mortgage investors can use the powerful capabilities of ICE Mortgage Technologies solutions to drive efficiencies and profitability for their businesses.

The transaction will not be material to ICE’s earnings or have an impact on capital allocation plans.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

About DocMagic

DocMagic, Inc. is a leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit www.docmagic.com.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

© 2021 ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Encompass® and the ICE Mortgage Technology logo are trademarks of the entities of ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Sara Holtz



ICE Mortgage Technology



925-227-2193



Sara.holtz@elliemae.com

Jenny Gendron



ICE Mortgage Technology



(925) 437-9118



jenny.gendron@ice.com

Caitlin Coffee



Allison+Partners



(312) 635-8204



ICEMortgageTechnology@allisonpr.com

ICE Investor Contact

Mary Caroline O’Neal



(770) 738-2151



marycaroline.oneal@ice.com

DocMagic



Joe Bowerbank



Profundity Communications, Inc. for DocMagic



949-378-9685



jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com