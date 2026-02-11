ICE Launches Polymarket Signals and Sentiment Tool Turning Crowd-Sourced Dynamic Views into Market Opportunities

Normalizes and structures Polymarket data for professional and institutional investors

ICE to become exclusive provider for institutional capital markets

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of the Polymarket Signals and Sentiment tool, delivering prediction market data and analytics. ICE will become the exclusive provider of this data for institutional capital markets.

Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market, which includes prediction markets that are related or adjacent to financial and commodity markets. ICE now offers normalized data feeds representing Polymarket’s prediction markets, enabling professional and institutional traders to consume crowd-sourced probability assessments as market signals. These signals indicate implied probabilities on real-world outcomes that are not typically captured by financial instruments and are designed to complement traditional market, pricing, and sentiment inputs within institutional workflows.

“Polymarket’s prediction markets have ushered in an entirely new way to look at the world around us, and with billions in trading volumes, they are allowing us to structure dynamic views of key market-moving economic, political, and market events from unstructured datasets in a way previously difficult for institutional capital market participants to use,” said Chris Edmonds, President of ICE’s Fixed Income and Data Services. “It’s so rare for new datasets like this to become available at such a quick pace, but with our sophisticated AI and data science experience, we’re able to normalize the data to help our customers convert the wisdom of those markets into signals that they can use to develop alpha generation strategies and manage risk.”

“As prediction markets mature, their value to institutional investors becomes clearer,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “These markets reflect collective expectations on market-moving events in near real time and have quickly emerged as a credible input alongside traditional data sources. Working with ICE helps ensure that those signals can be accessed, interpreted, and applied in a way that can be used as a resource for institutional market participants.”

ICE’s Polymarket Signals and Sentiment service aggregates and normalizes data, bringing it to customers in a structured environment that matches the way they access markets and trade. The service is delivered through ICE’s existing data infrastructure, with near real-time access via the ICE Consolidated Feed and historical time-series data available through ICE Consolidated History to support backtesting and quantitative analysis.

The tool leverages ICE’s extensive entity identification and reference databases to map Polymarket signals to specific securities or companies, allowing customers to integrate it with existing ICE data offerings, including securities pricing, fundamental data and corporate actions.

This data is part of ICE’s recently launched Signals & Sentiment service, which includes data and analytics from Reddit, Dow Jones and now Polymarket.

For more information on Polymarket Signals and Sentiment, please visit: https://ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/data-and-analytics/market-signals-and-sentiment.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

