ICE Global Network Expands in Key Asian Markets

Enhancements in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo offer managed hosting services and ultra-low-latency connectivity to global markets and data

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the expansion of the ICE Global Network in the Asia Pacific region, with new access centers in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. This follows a significant investment in the region and brings ICE’s network and managed services offerings to parity with other global financial centers in the U.S. and Europe.

“Although Asia is an area of opportunity for many firms, the region has lacked a one-stop provider for access to global markets and key hosting services,” said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “As we look across all of the solutions that we provide, we’re committed to offering a consistent service globally, providing ultra-low-latency and high resiliency to the market, which help our customers manage risks and find opportunities in the most efficient ways possible.”

Following a significant build-out in the region, ICE has enhanced its connectivity access center offerings in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. These enhancements include ultra-low-latency access to local markets, including Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Japan Exchange Group (JPX) and the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), along with regional and international connectivity leveraging ICE’s ultra-low latency backbone. All of these new locations will be supported by ICE’s industry-leading customer service.

With hubs located around the world, the ICE Global Network offers high-quality content, delivery and execution services through ultra-secure, highly resilient fiber and wireless networks. Its hosted and managed services provide customers with end-to-end hosting, hardware procurement, management and support through a single ICE Global Network solution, and cloud offerings provide new, flexible ways to access data throughout the region.

“As both a global network provider and an operator of 13 global equity, futures and options exchanges, ICE has extensive experience providing high performance market connectivity and the highest level of customer service,” said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services in APAC. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide a single solution for customers where they can access markets, data and analytics through one point of connectivity, and all through an ultra-low-latency connection.”

The ICE Global Network is part of ICE’s data services offering, which offers end-to-end solutions for information, analytics, index services and connectivity with a range of proprietary data tools for global markets across fixed income, equities, commodities, FX and options. For more information about the ICE Global Network, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/global-network.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. FactSet® is a trademark of FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

Contacts

ICE Media Contact:



Damon Leavell



damon.leavell@ice.com

(212) 323-8587

media@ice.com

ICE Investor Contact:



Katia Gonzalez



katia.gonzalez@ice.com

(678) 981-3882

investors@ice.com