ICE Benchmark Administration Receives Recognition Under the EU Benchmarks Regulation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has granted recognition to ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA) as a third-country benchmark administrator under Article 32 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (EU BMR).

ESMA’s recognition decision means that IBA’s ‘significant’ EU benchmarks – the ICE Swap Rate® and the LBMA Gold Price – remain available for use by ‘supervised entities’ in the European Union under the EU BMR.

“IBA is pleased to have been granted recognition by ESMA,” said Clive de Ruig, President of ICE Benchmark Administration. “This decision ensures IBA’s EU-based clients can continue to use the ICE Swap Rate® and the LBMA Gold Price without disruption and demonstrates our ability to apply robust governance and best-in-class technology to give market participants confidence in the information they depend upon.”

In addition to being recognised by ESMA, ICE Benchmark Administration is authorised and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority for the regulated activity of administering a benchmark. ICE Benchmark Administration administers a number of other benchmarks pursuant to this authorisation, including the LBMA Silver Price, the ICE Term Reference Rates, and the ICE RFR Indexes. These benchmarks are not currently in scope of the EU BMR and, accordingly, are not currently subject to any EU-usage restrictions.

