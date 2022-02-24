ICE Announces First Expiry in ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Futures With 1.4 Million Barrels Going to Delivery in March

HOUSTON & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast futures (contract code: HOU) went to its first expiry on February 23, with 1,395 contracts going to expiry, equivalent to 1.4 million barrels, for delivery in March.

Since the contract began trading on January 24, over 12,000 ICE Midland WTI AGC futures have traded, equivalent to 12 million barrels of Permian Basin originated WTI crude oil. Open interest is 3,576 contracts and goes out to January 2023.

“It’s early days still but HOU is off to a great start,” said Jeff Barbuto, Global Head of Oil Markets at ICE. “We’ve seen some encouraging developments in the physical space, with cargos being offered based on HOU pricing, EFPs taking Midland WTI to the water, and general market engagement in exploring different ways to use HOU for pricing exposure, exporting, and managing risk around Midland WTI.”

The Exchange for Physical (EFP) mechanism allows participants to exchange a HOU futures position for the equivalent number of underlying physical Midland WTI barrels.

The contract is deliverable at both Magellan Midstream Partners’ Magellan East Houston (MEH) terminal and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Enterprise Crude Houston (ECHO) terminal. To further facilitate trading between the MEH and ECHO terminals to create one large liquidity pool, Magellan and Enterprise will transfer Midland WTI barrels between the terminals for no charge during the first year if the barrels are not delivered to the buyer’s preferred terminal, and at 10 cents per barrel for all other WTI transfers meeting HOU quality specifications.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

ICE- CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

Contacts

ICE Media Contact:

Rebecca Mitchell



Rebecca.Mitchell@ice.com

+44 7951 057 351

ICE Investor Contact:

Mary Caroline O’Neal



marycaroline.oneal@ice.com

(770) 738-2151