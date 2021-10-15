Home Business Wire ICE Announces Completion of Merger Between Bakkt and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings
Business Wire

ICE Announces Completion of Merger Between Bakkt and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

di Business Wire

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), the transformative digital asset marketplace launched in 2018 by ICE and a marquee group of investors and strategic partners, has completed its merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH), and will begin trading as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, October 18, under the ticker “BKKT”.

ICE maintains an approximately 68% economic interest and a minority voting interest in the combined company. The investment will be reclassified as an equity method investment of ICE and will therefore not be consolidated within ICE’s financial statements. The earnings of equity method investments are excluded from ICE’s adjusted non-GAAP results.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

Contacts

ICE Media Contact:

Damon Leavell

damon.leavell@ice.com
(212) 323-8587

media@ice.com

ICE Investor Contact:

Mary Caroline O’Neal

marycaroline.oneal@ice.com
(770) 738-2151

investors@ice.com

Articoli correlati

Sensyne Health and OMNY Health Sign Teaming Agreement to Support Breakthrough Research Through the Power of Real World Data and AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sensyne and OMNY will collaborate to develop new proposals to life sciences companies and healthcare providers to use real...
Continua a leggere

Boston Metal Wins S&P Global Platts Global Metals Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winners announced in London, UK BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Metal won the New Technology for the Metals and Mining Industry award at...
Continua a leggere

Surge Components, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Delivers Significant Growth in Q3 Sales, up 22.7% Over Prior Year Period Strong Sales Growth Drives Year-Over-Year Q3 Gross...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sensyne Health and OMNY Health Sign Teaming Agreement to Support Breakthrough Research Through the...

Business Wire