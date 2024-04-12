iCapital® and Bain Capital Credit Partner to Expand Wealth Managers’ Access to Alternative Investments

With growing advisor appetite for private credit investment opportunities, Bain Capital Credit partners with iCapital to create bespoke Bain Capital platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alternatives—iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world’s alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry, today announced a partnership with Bain Capital Credit, L.P., a leading global credit specialist, to provide financial advisors and high-net-worth investors with access to a suite of Bain Capital Credit’s private credit strategies via iCapital’s technology platform.





Through this partnership, advisors gain increased operational efficiency by accessing select Bain Capital Credit products via the customized Bain Capital-branded platform powered by iCapital and on iCapital Marketplace. As part of the agreement, iCapital provides a full suite of research, due diligence, and educational materials to advisors and investors to support the growing interest in alternative investing.

“We are delighted to partner with Bain Capital Credit, a recognized leader in private credit investing, with the experience to help investors navigate this dynamic asset class,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “Advisors and their clients have expressed increasing interest in adding private credit strategies to their portfolio allocations. With this partnership, we ensure proper education, better access to new products and technologies that facilitate increased exposure to private credit and alternatives more broadly.”

Appetite for private credit opportunities amongst advisors and their high-net-worth clients is growing, given the enhanced income potential and diversification benefits. It provides exposure to alternative investments and can exhibit lower market volatility versus the public markets.

“By partnering with iCapital and leveraging their leading technology platform, we are able to provide more efficient access to our alternative investment strategies to a larger set of investors beyond our core institutional footprint,” said Jeffrey Hawkins, Deputy Managing Partner, Bain Capital Credit and Special Situations. “Our initial product on the iCapital platform is focused on providing wealth managers and individual investors access to our longstanding middle market private credit strategies which incepts back to 1998.”

About iCapital



iCapital powers the world’s alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital’s secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $180.92 billion in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,200 people globally, and has 13 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | Twitter (X): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

About Bain Capital Credit, L.P.



Bain Capital Credit (www.baincapitalcredit.com) is a leading global credit specialist with over $45 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital Credit invests across the credit spectrum and in credit-related strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, structured products, private middle market loans and bespoke capital solutions. Our team of more than 100 investment professionals creates value through rigorous, independent analysis of thousands of corporate issuers around the world. Bain Capital Credit’s dedicated Private Credit Group focuses on providing complete financing solutions to businesses with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million located in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In addition to credit, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including private equity, public equity, venture capital and real estate, and leverages the firm’s shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.

iCapital Disclosures

The material herein has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. (“iCapital”). This material is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without the written permission of iCapital. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of iCapital.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. You should consult your personal accounting, tax and legal advisors to understand the implications of any investment specific to your personal financial situation. This material does not intend to address the financial objectives, situation or specific needs of any individual investor. Alternative investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors.

The information contained herein is an opinion only, as of the date indicated, and should not be relied upon as the only important information available. Any prediction, projection or forecast on the economy, stock market, bond market or the economic trends of the markets is not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance. The information contained herein is subject to change, incomplete, and may include information and/or data obtained from third party sources that iCapital believes, but does not guarantee, to be accurate. iCapital considers this third-party data reliable, but does not represent that it is accurate, complete and/or up to date, and it should not be relied on as such. iCapital makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this material and accepts no liability for losses arising from the use of the material presented. No representation or warranty is made by iCapital as to the reasonableness or completeness of such forward-looking statements or to any other financial information contained herein.

Securities products and services are offered by iCapital Markets, an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of iCapital, Inc. and Institutional Capital Network, Inc. These registrations and memberships in no way imply that the SEC, FINRA, or SIPC have endorsed any of the entities, products, or services discussed herein. Annuities and insurance services are provided by iCapital Annuities and Insurance Services LLC, an affiliate of iCapital, Inc. “iCapital” and “iCapital Network” are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc. Additional information is available upon request. Awards, rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he or she will experience a certain level of results if Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (“iCapital”) is engaged, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of iCapital by any of its clients.

© 2024 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

