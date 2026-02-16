IBSFINtech named as a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--In a world of automated "check-the-box" technology, IBSFINtech has proven that the best financial tools are built with people in mind. Today, the company is proud to announce its positioning as a “Leader” in the world’s most renowned research firm IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52980825, December 2025).

Moving Beyond Data to "Rapid Decisioning"

While data is readily available, time to act on it remains limited for CFOs and Treasurers.

IBSFINtech’s Treasury Management System (TMS) is designed to solve this by creating Decision Velocity. By automating the "busy work" of treasury and trade finance, the platform allows leaders to move from spreadsheets to making high-impact decisions with confidence.

“IDC is a trusted global authority in market intelligence because they go deep into the ‘why’ behind technology,” says CM Grover, Promoter & CEO, IBSFINtech. “We are proud to be recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape and I want to thank the IDC team for the recognition.”

Further adding to it, CM Grover quoted, “As the only global technology player focused exclusively on the corporate sector, IBSFINtech occupies a unique space in the market.

Built on this strength, we have created an end-to-end trade finance solution that covers the entire operational lifecycle for corporates. Trade finance is a mission-critical, document-intensive function that remains highly manual and fragmented, with no solution fully addressing corporate needs. IBSFINtech bridges this gap.

As global trade evolves, IBSFINtech empowers enterprises with a unified, future-ready approach to trade finance—built for scale, resilience, and long-term impact.”

Built in India, Trusted by the World

IBSFINtech’s platform which is "Made-in-India, Built for the World" is creating ripples globally. By offering a solution that handles multi-asset classes, multi-currencies, and multi-locations within a single, unified interface, IBSFINtech has become a trusted partner for marquee conglomerates across the globe.

The platform offers a comprehensive, fully integrated suite spanning Trade Finance, Cash and Liquidity Management, Currency Risk, Investments, Debt, Payments, and Supply Chain Finance, addressing the complete treasury lifecycle.

While the platform is quite vast, its modular architecture ensures flexibility, allowing organizations to implement specific functionalities they need and scale as their requirements evolve.

By seamlessly integrating with leading ERPs and banking systems, IBSFINtech is shaping a truly connected ecosystem globally.

