IBD Launches New Series of Reports: The Best in Fintech

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmazonPay—Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced a new series of rankings and reports to help guide investors and consumers on the best fintech services for their needs. The Best in Fintech series starts by diving deep into the Best Digital Wallets, with additional reports planned for savings and investment apps and the cryptocurrency segment. On IBD’s debut Best Digital Wallets list, Apple Pay claimed the top spot, with Zelle, Amazon Pay, PayPal and Google Pay rounding out the top five.

“We believe the time is right for an objective, detailed comparison of what fintech companies offer consumers, given the growth in mobile apps and other Internet-delivered financial services,” said IBD Managing Editor Susan Warfel. “We started with digital wallets because of the spike in adoption of mobile payments over the last few years, yet there is still a lot of room to run, which is good news for fintech investors. The top five overall vendors have a clear lead at this stage of the journey, but the space is rapidly evolving, and other services, like Affirm, Cash App, Shopify and Venmo, are demonstrating their strengths within specific categories.”

Like other IBD lists and reports, including Best Online Brokers and Most Trusted Financial Companies, the Best in Fintech “winners” are determined by customers’ ratings of the fintech services they actually use, rather than by subjective judgments of editors or others. For the Best Digital Wallets list, IBD worked with polling partner TechnoMetrica to survey more than 6,000 people nationwide. The survey, conducted in late December, asked digital wallet users to evaluate numerous fintech companies on five categories of performance.

Categories were determined by preliminary research in which consumers named the attributes they valued in fintech services that they used. They were ease of use, customer service, fair prices/fees, security/privacy and transaction speed. Consumers rated all the digital wallets that they used over the prior year, and the payment services were ranked according to a proprietary Customer Experience Index.

Each of the top five companies in this fintech segment received overall scores of at least 71.1 out of a possible 100. They also were markedly ahead of the rest of the pack in terms of overall customer satisfaction scores. The No. 6 finisher’s overall score was 65.9, more than five points behind fifth place.

2022 Best Digital Wallets — Overall and By Category

Best Digital Wallets Overall:

Apple Pay

Zelle

Amazon Pay

PayPal

Google Pay

Ease of Use:

Apple Pay

PayPal

Zelle

Cash App

Amazon Pay

Customer Service:

Apple Pay

Amazon Pay

PayPal

Zelle

Shopify

Fair Prices/Fees:

Zelle

Apple Pay

Amazon Pay

Google Pay

Venmo

Security/Privacy:

Apple Pay

Zelle

Amazon Pay

PayPal

Affirm

Transaction Speed:

Apple Pay

Zelle

PayPal

Google Pay

Cash App

About IBD

Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) is the leader in stock research and education. For over 35 years, IBD has helped countless investors around the world make more money in the market and achieve their financial goals.

Founded with the mission of democratizing stock investing, IBD provides its customers access to the same type of research Wall Street uses to make decisions. All of IBD’s products and content are based on a time-tested investing methodology, which uses fundamental and technical analysis to identify leading stocks before their big price increases.

IBD helps its customers succeed in the market with its unparalleled stock research including market-beating stock lists, proprietary stock ratings and powerful investing tools that help them make more profitable trading decisions. In addition, IBD provides customers with world-class investing education that includes product coaching, interactive webinars, live and virtual workshops, videos, online courses and more.

IBD joined the Dow Jones and News Corp family of companies in May 2021. IBD reaches investors around the world via its main website, Investors.com, its portfolio of digital products (IBD Digital, MarketSmith, Leaderboard, SwingTrader and IBD Live), mobile apps, a weekly print edition, social media and more. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.

