iBASIS Wins Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice at the Global Carrier Awards 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards—iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, won Best Wholesale Global Carrier – Voice 2021 at the 17th edition of the Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) held during Capacity Europe in London, U.K.

Commending the greatest accomplishments in telecom, tech, and ICT space, the win recognizes iBASIS’ transformation under the leadership of Alexandre Pébereau, its Chief Executive Officer. In 2019, Pébereau also received the GCA for Best Strategic Acquisition of SFR ICS from the Altice Group and iBASIS from Royal KPN. The company received four additional Global Carrier Awards, including Best Strategic Acquisition of NOS International Carrier Services (NOS ICS) in 2020.

“It is remarkable that iBASIS is being recognized as it celebrates the 25th anniversary of its launch of VoIP. Then, live calls on the Internet seemed impossible. Today, the transformation of Tier 1 voice services depend on the very same platform,” comments Pébereau. “This win is recognition and validation from our peers that we need to continue on the independent and entrepreneurial path we launched three years ago.”

Through five acquisitions and their rapid integration, iBASIS has successfully carved out international Tier-1 voice traffic, optimized it on its own independent digital platform, which it keeps investing in to hopefully become as revolutionary as VoIP once was.

“iBASIS won today thanks to its customers’ trust, partners’ quality commitment, and the dedication of its global team. Our industry counts on us for performance, innovation, and for the success of their digital future,” adds Pébereau.

With 35 categories, the Global Carrier Awards are the most prestigious program in wholesale telecoms and connectivity. Chaired by Carl Roberts, partner at Hadaara Consulting, a panel of 25 judges recognizes the best and most innovative players by region, specialty, and industry sector.

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations, and a leading Carrier Cloud Communications player and IoT solution provider. iBASIS provides the end-to-end Global Access for Things™ connectivity solution, delivering single source cellular IoT access (LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT) worldwide provisioned through GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

