iBASIS eSIM for IoT Now Enabled Via Dynamic Profile Download on the Verizon Network

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carriers—iBASIS announced today that Verizon has made available a local profile via dynamic profile download for IoT connectivity to iBASIS Global Access for Things™ eSIM.

The addition of Verizon’s local profile to iBASIS’ IoT connectivity provides an alternative solution to permanent roaming challenges in the U.S., helping overcome potential technology, commercial, and regulatory challenges to IoT roaming.

Once a device with iBASIS eSIM is detected in an area, the local profile is dynamically downloaded over the air and can operate as a local or regional SIM card, thus eliminating the need for roaming scenarios.

For customers, the Verizon profile provides enhanced global coverage and reliability. iBASIS is connected to Verizon’s network using technology meeting GSMA remote SIM provisioning integration standards. The coverage that Verizon provides further improves iBASIS’ position in LPWA and High Data coverage. All devices that connect to Verizon’s network must be Open Development-certified by Verizon, and those utilizing eSIM, such as the iBASIS Global Access for Things™ eSIM, must also be eUICC-certified by Verizon.

“eSIM-based interoperability opens the doors for large multinational customers to be able to connect securely on Verizon’s massive IoT network,” said Shamik Basu, Executive Director for IoT at Verizon. “iBASIS is one of the first partners to achieve the level of testing that meets our rigorous standards for Local Profile deployment on its eSIM technology.”

“Verizon has unparalleled network capabilities with coverage that reaches over 99% of the U.S. and we are very excited to partner with them to deliver this local profile, the first via dynamic download,” said Ajay Joseph, CTO and IoT Head of iBASIS. “This coverage further improves iBASIS’ position in LPWA and High Data cases and it provides for its customers even greater global coverage and reliability.”

“The availability of the Verizon profile through iBASIS is a very exciting development in enhancing global connectivity. Our all-in-one smart-buildings wireless sensors are deployed all over the world and the availability of the Verizon profile through iBASIS is a great alternative to permanent roaming in the United States,” said Sebastien Amiot, Founder and CEO of SAMEA Innovation.

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations, and a leading Carrier Cloud Communications player and IoT solution provider. iBASIS provides the end-to-end Global Access for Things™ connectivity solution, delivering single source cellular IoT access (LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT) worldwide provisioned through GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

ABOUT VERIZON WIRELESS

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

