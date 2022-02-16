iBASIS Adds Simfony to Its Global IoT Portfolio Through Owner Tofane Global’s Latest Acquisition

Marks Tofane Global’s sixth acquisition in four years and accelerates iBASIS’ Internet of Things ( IoT ) business growth

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announces today that its owner, Tofane Global (TOFANE), the leading international communications solutions group, acquired Simfony, an Internet of Things (IoT) Platform-as-a-Service provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE).





The acquisition complements the iBASIS IoT portfolio by adding a business management layer to its global connectivity offering, thus creating a one-stop shop for its customers. They now have access to a fully-featured IoT Connectivity Management Platform for their remotely programmable SIMs (eSIMs), from online ordering, provisioning, product catalog, device lifecycle control, trouble ticketing, online rating, and billing, to account profitability.

iBASIS’ expanded IoT offering comes at a time when the IoT connectivity market, which is forecasted for double-digit growth in the coming years, is experiencing a surge in demand for reliable and secure networks.

With this acquisition, iBASIS adds a technology development center in Romania and strengthens its operations in the Netherlands where Simfony is headquartered. The Simfony management and team will join iBASIS, bringing remarkable value in industry expertise and technology skills.

Alexandre Pébereau, CEO, iBASIS, and Founder, TOFANE:

“After establishing ourselves as a leader through acquisitions in international voice (2018), mobile roaming (2019), and messaging (2020), today’s announcement is an exciting step for us in the world of Internet of Things. By adding Simfony to the TOFANE family, iBASIS moves up the value chain to the management layer, fast-tracking our plans of becoming a single-source enabler of global IoT connectivity services.”

Simfony’s platform, built on the latest architecture concepts such as Software Defined Network (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), ensures rapid time-to-market and elasticity for an unlimited number of connected devices. It enables greater flexibility and agility using software innovation adding to iBASIS’ numerous patented technologies in IoT.

Joachim de Wild, CEO and Founder, Simfony:

“We are very excited about joining iBASIS, particularly after working successfully together over the past few years on our global eSIM connectivity partnership. We are thrilled for our employees and customers as this acquisition opens a new era of possibilities and growth. iBASIS’ expertise and capabilities are undisputed and we’re looking forward to further addressing our customer needs together.”

Simfony customer Mohammed Al Khushail, Chairman, MachinesTalk:

“The powerful combination of iBASIS with Simfony provides us with a full IoT connectivity management solution to offer greater, safer, and faster services to our clients. MachinesTalk is enabling and supporting the growth of the IoT domain and world-leading technologies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so we’re delighted to benefit from these two leaders coming together.”

During Mobile World Congress, held in Barcelona from 28 February – 3 March 2022, iBASIS and Simfony will jointly provide platform demos in Hall 5 Meeting Room 30.

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations, and a leading Carrier Cloud Communications player and IoT solution provider. iBASIS provides the end-to-end Global Access for Things™ connectivity solution, delivering single-source cellular IoT access (LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT) worldwide provisioned through GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

ABOUT SIMFONY

Simfony offers Immediate IoT Infrastructure and powers M(V)NO customers by unlocking the opportunity to supply end-to-end IoT connectivity solutions through its Whitelabel IoT Connectivity Platform. With a pay-as-you-grow model, Simfony lowers the entry barriers for M(V)NOs to quickly launch based on either a cloud or on-premise deployment. The Simfony Platform includes a Full MVNE core network stack, together with all needed customer support facilities, online charging system, real-time self-service platform, and all corresponding APIs. M(V)NO’s can also benefit from Simfony’s competitive wholesale rates using the latest eSIM/eUICC Technology. Simfony is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified.

