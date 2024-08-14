IAPDA Announces Merger with PFE to Strengthen Debt Relief Industry

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We are thrilled to announce a major development at IAPDA that marks a significant step forward in our mission to unite and strengthen the debt relief industry. IAPDA, the leading certification and accreditation company in the debt relief sector, is proud to announce that PFE, the esteemed certification and accreditation resource for debt management, is now merging under the IAPDA umbrella.





At IAPDA, we believe in collaborating with all facets of the debt relief industry to foster growth, innovation, and excellence. This merger represents a pivotal move towards creating a more cohesive, robust, and respected industry that works together to provide the best solutions and experiences for those struggling with debt. By integrating PFE into our organization, we aim to enhance the resources, support, and certifications available to professionals in the field.

We are excited about the opportunities this merger brings and look forward to working closely with all our members to continue setting high standards and advancing our industry together.

About IAPDA

The International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA) is the leading certification and accreditation organization in the debt relief industry. Committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence, IAPDA provides resources, support, and certifications to professionals dedicated to helping individuals manage and resolve their debt. With a focus on high standards and industry collaboration, IAPDA strives to create a more cohesive and respected debt relief community.

Headquarters: Long Beach CA



Website: www.iapda.org

Executive Director: Renauld Smith



Employees: 5



Organization: Private

