Home Business Wire IAPDA Announces Merger with PFE to Strengthen Debt Relief Industry
Business Wire

IAPDA Announces Merger with PFE to Strengthen Debt Relief Industry

di Business Wire

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We are thrilled to announce a major development at IAPDA that marks a significant step forward in our mission to unite and strengthen the debt relief industry. IAPDA, the leading certification and accreditation company in the debt relief sector, is proud to announce that PFE, the esteemed certification and accreditation resource for debt management, is now merging under the IAPDA umbrella.


At IAPDA, we believe in collaborating with all facets of the debt relief industry to foster growth, innovation, and excellence. This merger represents a pivotal move towards creating a more cohesive, robust, and respected industry that works together to provide the best solutions and experiences for those struggling with debt. By integrating PFE into our organization, we aim to enhance the resources, support, and certifications available to professionals in the field.

We are excited about the opportunities this merger brings and look forward to working closely with all our members to continue setting high standards and advancing our industry together.

About IAPDA

The International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA) is the leading certification and accreditation organization in the debt relief industry. Committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence, IAPDA provides resources, support, and certifications to professionals dedicated to helping individuals manage and resolve their debt. With a focus on high standards and industry collaboration, IAPDA strives to create a more cohesive and respected debt relief community.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/iapda/
https://www.facebook.com/iapda.org/
https://x.com/IAPDA
https://www.instagram.com/iapda_cert/

Headquarters: Long Beach CA

Website: www.iapda.org
Executive Director: Renauld Smith

Employees: 5

Organization: Private

Contacts

Renauld Smith

Executive Director

310-694-3000

rsmith@iapda.org

Articoli correlati

Red River Named NetApp North America Federal Strategic Programs Partner of the Year for FY’24

Business Wire Business Wire -
CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, announced today that...
Continua a leggere

My Mountain Mover Hits New Milestone: 1,000 Tech-Driven Medical Virtual Assistants Transforming Healthcare Organizations Large & Small

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#medicalvirtualassistants--My Mountain Mover, the premier provider of medical virtual assistants, proudly announces a significant milestone: the recruitment...
Continua a leggere

Villanova University Names Tej Patel as Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
VILLANOVA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Villanova University has announced the appointment of Tej Patel as Vice President for Information Technology and Chief...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php