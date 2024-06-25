iAdvize recognized as a “Strong Performer” among digital customer interaction solutions by independent research firm

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iAdvize is proud to be identified as a “Strong Performer” in a Q2 2024 Forrester report on digital customer interaction solutions. Forrester is one of the world’s most influential independent research and advisory firms. “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions (DCIS) Q2 2024 – The 11 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up” provides an independent analysis of the digital customer interaction solutions market by identifying and evaluating the most significant vendors based on the strength of their strategy, current product offering, and presence on the market. It provides a guide for contact center and digital business professionals looking to deploy solutions to orchestrate customer interactions across digital channels through automated and human-assisted experiences. As part of this report, iAdvize was selected as one of a handful of companies, and subsequently recognized as a “Strong Performer” in digital customer interaction solutions, citing the company’s strong approach to innovation and excellence in conversational commerce.





Among the points that we believe set iAdvize apart are:

1. Its innovative character



iAdvize achieved the top scores possible in the interaction design and proactive engagement criteria. We believe our innovative approach is illustrated by our “Conversation Starters” feature—a new conversational engagement format natively integrated into the flow of product pages.

2. Its unique positioning



iAdvize also achieved the top scores possible in the Conversational Commerce and Generative AI criteria, validating for us the company’s shift over the past 18 months to developing compliant, connected AI copilots that increase conversion rates while automating a significant volume of a brand’s customer interactions.

“iAdvize is an excellent fit for e-commerce and digital business leaders open to rethinking traditional engagement paradigms and incorporating conversational experiences in new ways,” wrote the global research firm in the report.

3. Its strategic vision



The report notes iAdvize’s focus on transforming commerce into a conversational experience through its iAdvize Copilot™ for Shoppers and iAdvize Copilot™ for Agents suites, both powered by generative AI. “iAdvize aims to reimagine the conversational shopping experience by embedding new conversation entry points within the shopping journey,” the Forrester report says.

Mike de la Cruz, President at iAdvize, says, “Being named a ‘Strong Performer’ in the Forrester Wave is a key milestone in iAdvize’s history. This recognition validates for us our commitment to innovation and our position as a leader in customer-facing generative AI for e-commerce. We are inspired to reinvent the purchasing journey, enabling e-commerce brands to grow, increase conversion by 10x, and automate 75% of interactions for an unrivaled customer experience.”

For more information, discover the full report at this link, available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

About iAdvize

iAdvize is a conversational commerce pioneer and the leader in trusted generative AI for e-commerce. We offer safe, compliant, and connected AI copilots to boost conversion rates 10x while automating at least 75% of the workload. Innovative brands like Samsung, OtterBox, Nespresso, and Caudalie use iAdvize to simplify online shopping and generate $1B+ per year in online revenue. To grow e-commerce with generative AI, visit www.iadvize.com.

Contacts

Melissa Magerer



melissa.magerer@iadvize.com