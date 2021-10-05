Home Business Wire IAA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

IAA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

WESTCHESTER, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 before market open and host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.iaai.com/. A recorded replay will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will be accessible online at https://investors.iaai.com/ for one year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Jeanene O’Brien

SVP Global Marketing & Communications

(312) 622-4068

jobrien@iaai.com

Investor Inquiries:
Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill

ICR

(203) 682-8200

IAA_IR@icrinc.com

Arif Ahmed

Vice President, Treasury

(708) 492-7257

arif.ahmed@iaai.com

Articoli correlati

NAVEX Global Reveals Winners of First Annual Customer Excellence Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
FIS, Genpact, Global Atlantic, JELD-WEN and Serco Group plc recognized for strategic focus on corporate culture, risk and compliance...
Continua a leggere

Nucleus Research’s 2021 Low Code Application Development Platform Research Shows More Companies Taking Development of Enterprise Solutions Into Their Own Hands

Business Wire Business Wire -
Appian, OutSystems, Mendix, Microsoft Power Apps and Zoho Creator Named Leaders in the LCAP Technology Matrix MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The proliferation of...
Continua a leggere

Wejo Launches Wejo Studio, Enabling Access to Connected Vehicle Data Anytime, Anywhere

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wejo Studio democratizes Big Data, making it simpler and easier for all types of organizations and users to derive...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NAVEX Global Reveals Winners of First Annual Customer Excellence Awards

Business Wire