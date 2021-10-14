i3D.net responds to global online gaming boom with ADVA’s TeraFlex™

News summary:

Leading hosting solutions provider for the gaming industry wanted to increase the speed and flexibility of its global network

solutions provider for the gaming industry wanted to increase the speed and flexibility of its global network ADVA’s open FSP 3000 TeraFlex ™ helps tackle growing demand by increasing wavelength speeds to 400G

helps tackle growing demand by increasing wavelength speeds to 400G Highly flexible 1RU terminal optimizes all optical paths over every distance for lowest cost per bit

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#100G–ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that i3D.net has deployed its FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ to enhance the experience of the 50 million online gamers that i3D.net serves every day. The technology enables the leading hosting solutions provider for the gaming industry to meet rising data demand and customer expectation by significantly increasing capacity and reducing latency in its global transport network. ADVA’s highly flexible solution enables i3D.net to harness previously unused spectrum, optimizing all optical paths and unlocking new value in its existing fiber infrastructure. The TeraFlex™ terminal will also benefit i3D.net’s enterprise customers, who will be able to leverage low-latency video conferencing applications.

“As one of the world’s leading high-performance hosting providers, we’re constantly striving to deliver an unbeatable experience for end users. That means investing in the most advanced technology on the market. With our new infrastructure built on the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™, we’re removing any bottlenecks by massively increasing the capacity of our network. And, thanks to its ultra-flexible coherent interfaces with fractional QAM, it ensures maximum data throughput over every link,” said Edwin Verwoerd, VP, engineering, i3D.net. “Low latency is our business, and that’s precisely what our new solution offers. It enables us to provide a winning edge to both players and businesses.“

i3D.net’s specific configuration of the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ is able to carry up to 400Gbit/s of data per wavelength and 800Gbit/s per sled. This open and ultra-flexible 1RU terminal uses software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities. As well as significantly boosting the capacity of i3D.net’s worldwide infrastructure, the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ ensures the lowest cost per bit for every fiber path. What’s more, it offers advanced streaming telemetry. This provides operators with real-time performance data, helping them to ensure the highest levels of availability and quality of service for end users. The new solution also features other components of ADVA’s FSP 3000 open optical transport solution, including FSP 3000 QuadFlex™ optical terminals.

“Our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ will be a vital tool for i3D.net. It will be key to seizing new opportunities during the global gaming boom and providing unprecedented levels of quality for its customers. The innovative terminal offers excellent space- and power-efficiency while maximizing fiber utilization. With its flexible bandwidth modulation, it ensures optimal performance even over long-distance links. That’s why our high-performance TeraFlex™ is ideal for supporting satisfying, immersive gaming,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. “It’s great to see another major operator harnessing our TeraFlex™ technology to unlock extra value in its infrastructure. Spread across six continents, i3D.net’s network will now deliver even more for its customers.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About i3D.net

i3D.net – a Ubisoft company, is one of the leading providers of high-performance hosting and global infrastructure services. We operate a global low-latency network with thousands of servers spread over 40+ point of presence on 6 continents. i3D.net excels in the gaming market and hosts a variety of AAA games. Our mission is to bring the lowest latency to as many users around the world as possible, with the goals of reaching 1 billion users on our platforms by 2025. For more information visit www.i3d.net.

