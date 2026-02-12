i3 Verticals to Participate in February and March 2026 Investor Conferences

Business Wire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IIIV), announced today that management plans to participate in four upcoming investor conferences:



Baird Silicon Slopes Technology Summit

Thursday,
February 26, 2026

1x1 Meetings

Waldorf Astoria

Park City, Utah

Clay Whitson, CSO

Geoff Smith, CFO

Raymond James & Associates’ 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Monday,
March 2, 2026

7:30 A.M. EST

Click Here For Webcast

1x1 Meetings

JW Marriott Grande Lakes
Orlando, FL

Geoff Smith, CFO

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday,
March 3, 2026

10:00 A.M. EST

Click Here For Webcast

1x1 Meetings

The Palace Hotel

San Francisco, CA

Clay Whitson, CSO

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit

Tuesday,
March 3, 2026

1x1 Meetings

Hyatt Regency SOMA

San Francisco, CA

Molly Lanford,

Director FP&A

About i3 Verticals

The Company provides mission-critical enterprise software solutions to public sector entities. These comprehensive cloud-native solutions address a broad range of government functions, including courts and public safety, public administration, utilities, transportation and schools. The Company’s mission is to enable state and local governments and related agencies to perform their functions and serve their constituents as effectively and efficiently as possible. With thousands of software installations across all 50 states and Canada, i3 Verticals is a leader in the public sector vertical. More information about the Company can be found at www.i3verticals.com.


Clay Whitson
Chief Strategy Officer
(888) 251-0987
Investorrelations@i3verticals.com