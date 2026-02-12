i3 Verticals to Participate in February and March 2026 Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IIIV), announced today that management plans to participate in four upcoming investor conferences:

Conference Date Place Participant(s) Baird Silicon Slopes Technology Summit Thursday,

February 26, 2026 1x1 Meetings Waldorf Astoria Park City, Utah Clay Whitson, CSO Geoff Smith, CFO Raymond James & Associates’ 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference Monday,

March 2, 2026 7:30 A.M. EST



Click Here For Webcast 1x1 Meetings JW Marriott Grande Lakes

Orlando, FL Geoff Smith, CFO Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Tuesday,

March 3, 2026 10:00 A.M. EST



Click Here For Webcast 1x1 Meetings The Palace Hotel San Francisco, CA Clay Whitson, CSO KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit Tuesday,

March 3, 2026 1x1 Meetings Hyatt Regency SOMA San Francisco, CA Molly Lanford, Director FP&A

About i3 Verticals

The Company provides mission-critical enterprise software solutions to public sector entities. These comprehensive cloud-native solutions address a broad range of government functions, including courts and public safety, public administration, utilities, transportation and schools. The Company’s mission is to enable state and local governments and related agencies to perform their functions and serve their constituents as effectively and efficiently as possible. With thousands of software installations across all 50 states and Canada, i3 Verticals is a leader in the public sector vertical. More information about the Company can be found at www.i3verticals.com.

