i3 Verticals to Participate in February and March 2026 Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IIIV), announced today that management plans to participate in four upcoming investor conferences:
Conference
Date
Place
Participant(s)
Baird Silicon Slopes Technology Summit
Thursday,
1x1 Meetings
Waldorf Astoria
Park City, Utah
Clay Whitson, CSO
Geoff Smith, CFO
Raymond James & Associates’ 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Monday,
7:30 A.M. EST
1x1 Meetings
JW Marriott Grande Lakes
Geoff Smith, CFO
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Tuesday,
10:00 A.M. EST
1x1 Meetings
The Palace Hotel
San Francisco, CA
Clay Whitson, CSO
KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit
Tuesday,
1x1 Meetings
Hyatt Regency SOMA
San Francisco, CA
Molly Lanford,
Director FP&A
About i3 Verticals
The Company provides mission-critical enterprise software solutions to public sector entities. These comprehensive cloud-native solutions address a broad range of government functions, including courts and public safety, public administration, utilities, transportation and schools. The Company’s mission is to enable state and local governments and related agencies to perform their functions and serve their constituents as effectively and efficiently as possible. With thousands of software installations across all 50 states and Canada, i3 Verticals is a leader in the public sector vertical. More information about the Company can be found at www.i3verticals.com.
