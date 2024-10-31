i3 Verticals Expands Public Sector Vertical Presence in Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IIIV–i3 Verticals, Inc. (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IIIV) announced today that 12 new Georgia municipal police departments and courts adopted the i3 JusticeTech® Law Enforcement and Court Software suite, growing the presence of the Company’s Public Sector vertical in the state. This software suite streamlines processes, enables courts to manage the collection of fees and fines, and provides the tools for officers, administrators and court personnel to complete tasks effectively. In addition to modernizing the police department and court systems, the digital tracking and record access features in i3’s software solution improves service delivery.





“We are thrilled to welcome these public safety agencies and municipal courts into the i3 Verticals family and look forward to supporting more agencies across Georgia,” said Cary Reno, i3 JusticeTech® EVP. “Our goal is to provide effective software solutions that make it easier for courts and police departments to better serve their communities.”

This i3 JusticeTech® Public Sector expansion in Georgia signals continued progress by i3 Verticals in delivering innovative technology to public safety agencies and courts that enhances community service and improves operational efficiency.

About i3 Verticals

The Company seamlessly delivers integrated software and services to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its sophisticated and diverse platform of software and services solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of public and private organizations in its Public Sector and Healthcare verticals.

