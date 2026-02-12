i3 Broadband Appoints Peter Danos Director of Community Affairs

Veteran Government and Community Affairs Leader to Support Fiber Expansion Across Chicagoland and Northern Illinois

EAST PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i3 Broadband, Midwest-based fiber-optic internet provider, announced today that it has appointed Peter Danos as Director of Community Affairs, where he will support the company’s continued growth by serving as the primary liaison between i3 Broadband and municipalities, community organizations and regional stakeholders across Chicagoland and Northern Illinois.

In this role, Danos will work closely with municipal and township officials, councils of government, homeowner associations and community groups to support fiber deployment efforts, secure rights-of-way agreements and serve as a local point of contact during construction and expansion activities. He will also help strengthen i3 Broadband’s presence and relationships throughout the Chicago suburbs and in Rockford as the company expands its fiber footprint in those areas.

“Peter’s experience and understanding of how to work collaboratively with local leaders and communities will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand in Northern Illinois,” said Mike Elam, vice president of Community Affairs & Market Development at i3 Broadband. “He shares our commitment to being a responsible, community-focused provider and to building long-term partnerships in the markets we serve.”

Danos brings extensive experience in government, regulatory and community affairs to i3 Broadband. Most recently, he served as Government and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Comcast, where he managed local franchise agreements and acted as a key liaison between the company and municipal governments throughout the Chicago region.

Earlier in his career, Danos worked in public service, including roles supporting U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, where he gained firsthand experience navigating government processes, stakeholder engagement and constituent relations. His combined public- and private-sector background provides him with a deep understanding of how infrastructure projects intersect with local governance and community priorities.

Danos stressed that in his new role his focus will be on reinforcing i3 Broadband’s longstanding commitment to Illinois communities. “i3 Broadband is an Illinois-based company serving Illinois customers, with local customer service and a strong track record in the state,” he said. “My goal is to help communities understand who we are, how we operate and how our fiber investments can support long-term economic growth and quality of life.”

Based in the Chicago area, Danos will also support select government and community engagement efforts outside the region as i3 Broadband continues to grow throughout the Midwest.

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is the leading 100 per cent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator based in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, and Missouri. It also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington markets in the East Bay area of Rhode Island. Learn More about i3 Broadband here.

Media Contact:

Randolph Pitzer

Pitzer Relations

rpitzer@pitzerrelations.com

630.210.1631