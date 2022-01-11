Home Business Wire i2c Partners with Euro Asia Pay to Help Lay Its Foundation for...
Business Wire

i2c Partners with Euro Asia Pay to Help Lay Its Foundation for Expansion in the US

di Business Wire

Digital banking application with comprehensive suite of parental control features, provides simple, safe, and secure payments for children and young adults

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payments and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Vancouver-based fintech Euro Asia Pay, to establish a footprint for Hero Financials in the United States. Hero Financials is EAP’s full-service alternative-to-banking solution that allows guardians to easily provide funds to their dependents while controlling and monitoring payments and promoting financial literacy for the next generation of consumers.

Euro Asia Pay’s proprietary suite of parental control features are complemented by i2c’s highly customizable “plug-and-play” platform to offer modern payment solutions for families across the United States. The product features a mobile application with a built-in budgeting tool, savings function, contactless payments, and security backed by third-party encryption. Transfers are sent in real time, funds can be used in-store or online, where users have access to contactless and chip payments.

“We are proud to partner with Euro Asia Pay as they empower the next generation to gain financial literacy, practice healthy spending habits, and develop lifelong personal finance skills – safely under the supervision of their guardians,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “We pride ourselves on working with leaders that are building the financial services experiences of tomorrow, and Hero is a perfect embodiment of how we can use technology to reimagine FinServ and invest in the financial wellness of tomorrow’s consumers.”

“Hero Financials was created to support the next generation of consumers as they embark on their financial literacy journey,” commented Peter MacKay, CEO of Euro Asia Pay. “We chose i2c as our issuing-processing partner because of their global reach and reputation for highly reliable security features. Their willingness to think outside of the box is a perfect match to bring our vision to life. We look forward to bringing parents peace of mind with an intuitive, secure, and modern payment product built with their needs in mind.”

While Financial Technology is a rapidly growing industry globally, valued at $3.82 trillion in the US alone with an expected compounded annual growth rate of 23.57 percent through 2025, EAP has become an important player in specialized fintech for the next generation of consumers. Its products are designed to ensure added safety, security, and peace of mind for parents, kids and teens. In addition, the Company identifies and fills existing gaps in the market and provides tools to promote financial literacy among teens and young adults.

About Euro Asia Pay

Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Its first product, SideKick™, enables parents to transfer, control and monitor payments to their children in a simple, intuitive manner. The product includes a student-facing mobile application, a prepaid student payment card and a parent portal, among other features. To learn more about EAP’s products and services, visit www.euroasiapay.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

Contacts

Contact for i2c:

Heather Clifton

Chief Marketing Officer

media@i2cinc.com

Media Contact for Euro Asia Pay:

Swati Mehta

PR Associates

(403) 804-0768

smehta@prassociates.com

