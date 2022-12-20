i2c and NIBank Partner for the Launch of a Mastercard Black Card in Latin America

Premium card product will be tailored to the bank’s international clients

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with North International Bank (NIBank), a Caribbean-based bank providing personal, business and private banking throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and Europe, to launch a new Mastercard Black Card.

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding partnership with NIBank, a leader in the Caribbean card market, and to help them realize their vision for their new Mastercard Black Card,” said Kevin Fox, Global Head of Sales for i2c. “Leveraging i2c’s single global platform, NIBank developed this premium credit program, tailored to support affluent clientele throughout the LAC region.”

“i2c is an ideal partner to support us in our growth and expansion with state-of-the-art technology and specialization in banking,” said Jordan Silva Tugues, CEO of NIBank. “We consider the company to be the best processing partner in the industry and are confident in the opportunity to grow together and enhance our banking products with the launch of our black card program, which will be available in Venezuela, Colombia, Central America and the Caribbean.”

The premium Black Mastercard product offers a variety of features and benefits including Mastercard Global Service, concierge service, Mastercard Airport Experiences, Boingo Wi-Fi for Mastercard Cardholders, MasterAssist Black, MasterRental, trip inconvenience, and more. For more information about the black card, visit nibank.com.

About North International Bank

Based in Antigua and Barbuda, North International Bank (NIBank) was founded in 2008 with a focus on online banking, personalized services and offerings tailored to small, medium and large businesses and consumers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe. For more information, please visit nibank.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

