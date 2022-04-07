I Squared Capital Closes Its Largest Global Infrastructure Fund to Date at $15 Billion

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investment manager, has closed its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III at the $15 billion legal cap, exceeding an initial target of $12 billion. Including commitments from I Squared Capital and a dedicated co-investment vehicle, the fund has $15.5 billion in investable capital and received commitments from over 200 institutional investors, including public and private pensions, sovereign funds, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices in 27 countries. I Squared Capital has targeted the deployment of approximately 36 percent of the fund in ten investments across its targeted sectors.

“The closing of the fund comes at a critical time as the public and private sectors work to expand equitable access to sustainable and resilient infrastructure, while boosting economic growth and creating jobs,” said Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital. “We are pleased to close our fund above its initial target, and more than twice the size of its predecessor fund,” added Gautam Bhandari, Managing Partner of I Squared Capital. “ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III’s objective of investing private capital to build infrastructure assets that address the critical challenges of a post-Covid world, including climate change, supply chains, the digital transformation and the energy transition, received strong support from investors.”

“This is an exciting and dynamic time to be a large-scale global investor in infrastructure. ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III is already off to a great start with a broad portfolio of investments across renewables and the energy transition, supply chains and logistics, digital infrastructure and transportation assets around the world. We will continue to do what we do best, which is focus on the secular themes that are shaping societies and economies and migrate capital to the best risk adjusted opportunities,” said Adil Rahmathulla, Managing Partner of I Squared Capital.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as fund counsel and Evercore acted as placement agent.

About I Squared Capital: I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager with over $34 billion in assets under management focusing on utilities, digital infrastructure, energy, transport and social infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Headquartered in Miami, the firm also has offices in Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, Singapore, and Taipei.

Contacts

I Squared Capital

Andreas Moon



Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations

+1 (786) 693-5739



andreas.moon@isquaredcapital.com

Media: Brunswick Group

Clare Pickett



+1 (347) 477-7475



isquared@brunswickgroup.com