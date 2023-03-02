I-PEX and Teramount Announce Collaboration on Detachable Fiber Interconnect for Silicon Photonics

KYOTO, Japan & JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–I-PEX, a leader in the field of high-frequency and high-speed transmission connectors and Teramount Ltd, the leader in silicon photonics fiber packaging, today announced they are collaborating to advance silicon photonics optical detachable connectivity for data centers and for other high-speed datacom and telecom applications.





The ever-growing demand for high bandwidth, low power and low latency in networking and advanced computing applications has led to growing adoption of silicon photonics, and for a continuous need to connect more and more optical fibers to silicon chips. That connectivity needs to be reliable, reworkable, serviceable, and cost-effective, which creates a huge challenge. The collaboration between I-PEX and Teramount will provide a breakthrough solution of detachable fiber to chip connectivity based on Teramount’s self-aligning optics technology and I-PEX’s ultra-precision plug and holder systems.

“ Detachable fiber connectivity to silicon photonic chips is a game changer for the industry. We have recently seen a growing number of customers who are interested in Teramount’s Detachable Photonic Plug for their silicon photonics applications, as it enables a new era of serviceable and reliable fiber connectivity solutions” said Hesham Taha, chief executive officer. “ I-PEX is a leader in the connector industry, and we are thrilled to partner with them to advance our technology to high volume industrial grade level manufacturing”

“ We are very pleased to support the realization of Teramount’s ground-breaking Detachable Photonic Plug concept with I-PEX’s ultra-precise design and manufacturing capabilities” said Koichi Fujii, general manager, marketing of I-PEX. “ We look forward to working with them to help penetrate silicon photonics solutions into data centers and other applications”

About I-PEX:

I-PEX is a unique and high-quality manufacturer of the world’s most advanced connectors, sensors, complex molded parts, and other products based on the ultra-precision manufacturing process that has been perfected over the past 60 years. I-PEX, as an innovative product development and engineering solutions expert, is committed to exceeding the customer expectations around the world through global teamwork, aiming to be the company that our customers choose first. For more information, visit www.i-pex.com

About Teramount

Teramount changes the world of optical connectivity by offering a novel solution for connecting optics to silicon for data center, advanced computing, sensors and other datacom and telecom applications. Its innovative PhotonicPlug solution provides scalable connectivity of fibers to photonic chips and aligns photonics with standard semiconductor high-volume manufacturing and packaging capabilities. Teramount office is located in Jerusalem Israel. for more information, visit www.teramount.com

Contacts

Teramount Contacts:

Hesham Taha



Chief Executive Officer



Teramount Ltd.



Tel: + 972 50 641 9792



E-mail: info@teramount.com

I-PEX Contacts:

Koichi Fujii



General Manager, Marketing



I-PEX Inc.



Tel : + 81 45 472 7111



URL: www.i-pex.com