I/ONX Partners with University of Nevada Las Vegas College of Engineering

I/ONX one of four organizations selected to join AI-driven, Career Inspiring Experiential Program for Semiconductor Education (ACIES)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I/ONX High Performance Compute (HPC) has been selected to participate in a series of classes and training workshops at University of Nevada Las Vegas’ (UNLV) College of Engineering.

I/ONX has joined the AI-driven, Career Inspiring Experiential Program for Semiconductor Education (ACIES) program as an industry partner, and Chief Executive Officer Justyn Hornor is leading the discussions about I/ONX’s cutting edge, future-ready hardware and software technology solutions.

“Partnering with UNLV’s College of Engineering through the ACIES program is a powerful opportunity for I/ONX to help shape the future of semiconductor and microelectronics education,” Hornor said. “By bringing real-world, AI-driven HPC technologies into the classroom, we are empowering the next generation of engineers to become thoughtful stewards of AI compute—equipped not only with technical expertise, but with a sense of responsibility to use these tools to protect people, the environment, and our shared future. Together with UNLV, we are helping students build the confidence, curiosity, and skills needed to contribute positively to the world and lead what comes next.”

The ACIES curriculum in microelectronics and semiconductor technology is tailored specifically for high school students. The series is focused on enhancing high school students’ knowledge, skills, and interests in microelectronics and semiconductor fields. The workshops also boost self-efficacy in learning electrical and computer engineering, as well as physical sciences. The classes will also bridge the gap between educational and professional development, and investigate factors that impact high school students’ career choices in STEM and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) fields.

Specific topics on I/ONX’s agenda for discussion during the classes includes challenges of managing heterogeneous computing environments, working with advanced accelerators, and edge technologies for AI.

The four-year project, funded by the National Science Foundation, engages 96 high school students (grades 10-12) in an immersive learning experience in microelectronics and semiconductor fields through three-phase training workshops, and connects them with their future career pathways through paid internships with local industry.

“Collaborating with I/ONX and other local high tech companies ensures a robust curriculum for Nevada's first semiconductor education program designed for high school students by incorporating the most cutting-edge technological advancements and industry practices," said Mei Yang, ACIES program director and chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UNLV. “The semiconductor ecosystem encompasses system-level research and development, chip design, manufacturing and fabrication, as well as testing and packaging. Through structured training workshops, participants will develop a comprehensive understanding of the semiconductor ecosystem and gain hands-on experience with the end-to-end design flow. The internship component will further connect students with industry partners, enabling them to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges and supporting informed decision-making as they explore career opportunities."

The partnership is a testament to both I/ONX’s and UNLV’s commitment to informing the next generation of engineers—empowering them to leave a positive mark on the world.

About I/ONX:

I/ONX High Performance Compute, founded in 2020, is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is a global leader in flexible, heterogeneous, and secure AI solutions for enterprises–revolutionizing, connecting, and integrating High Performance Compute (HPC) systems. I/ONX eliminates supply chain disruptions and dependence on any single hardware or software provider.

IONX is pioneering a new global standard that benefits all governments and enterprises with Heterogeneous AI compute. I/ONX’s platform is the world’s first future ready, mixed processor compute solution that guarantees data sovereignty, derisks supply chain availability, eliminates vendor lock, improves efficiency, and enables scalability.

The I/ONX team spans across the United States and is humbled to have the opportunity to be stewards of AI compute and enable the vision of protecting all humans and our environment across the globe. We are committed to building an inter-operable world that benefits people everywhere–and empowering the next generation with the tools they need to also contribute positively to our universe. At I/ONX, core values of Compassion, Curiosity, Courage, Communication, and Commitment define and drive the organization forward.

