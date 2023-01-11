Hyve Solutions Leveraging 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Catalina 2 Platform architected specifically to harness the capabilities of the latest Intel technology

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced it is leveraging 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors across Hyve-designed motherboards and systems.

“Our Hyperscale customers have a wide range of use cases, from edge computing all the way to in-memory databases, and everything in between,” said Jay Shenoy, VP Technology, Hyve Solutions. “To match their ever-diversifying workloads, we have designed three motherboards – 1S (9120), 2S (9220), and 4S (9420), along with a variety of systems to accommodate them. These motherboards enable a variety of systems that cover data analytics, deep learning, high performance and density storage and edge computing.”

In particular, Shenoy said Hyve has architected the Catalina 2 Platform to harness the capabilities of the new 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Designed to meet the needs of today’s rapidly changing mix of deep learning (training and inferencing) and general compute workloads, the 4S system is expected to be the highest throughput air-cooled 1U server on the market.

Catalina 2 can accommodate memory capacity of 4TBs and up with standard RDIMMs to support all cores. Catalina 2 supports the Hyve-designed and developed 9420 motherboard which supports the DC-SCM server management module, Cerberus Root of Trust, and OpenBMC.

“From standard 1S platforms and 2S-optimized platforms to high-utilization 4S platforms that offer cutting edge performance across AI, analytics and general compute environments, Hyve continues to meet the changing demands of today’s data center,” said Dorin Vanderjack, Vice President and General Manager of US OEM & Strategic Account Sales, Intel.

About Hyve Solutions Corporation

Hyve Solutions Corporation is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6973.

About TD SYNNEX Corporation

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, Hyve Solutions, the TD SYNNEX Logo and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, Hyve Solutions, the TD SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

SNX-G

Contacts

Bill Fox



Hughes Agency



For TD SYNNEX Corporation



(864) 271-0718



billf@hughes-agency.com