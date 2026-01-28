Hyve Solutions Announces Leadership Transition

Jerry Kagele Named President; Steve Ichinaga Transitions to Advisory Role After 15 Years Leading Hyperscale Infrastructure Pioneer

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced that Jerry Kagele has been named President of Hyve Solutions. Kagele succeeds Steve Ichinaga, who is transitioning to an advisory role after four decades of service at TD SYNNEX, including the last 15 years as the founding executive of Hyve Solutions.

This planned leadership transition positions the company for continued growth and seamless operational continuity. Ichinaga will remain with the organization for the next year as Senior Advisor to Dennis Polk, Executive Chair of Hyve Global Holdings and Member of Board of Directors at TD SYNNEX, and will focus on customer and partner success.

“Steve Ichinaga’s focused effort, steady guidance, and passion have shaped Hyve for the past 15 years and brought us tremendous success and achievement,” said Dennis Polk, Executive Chair of Hyve Global Holdings and Member of Board of Directors at TD SYNNEX. “We are deeply grateful for everything Steve has delivered for Hyve, including his drive to win and exceptional leadership. He has made a real difference.

“I am very excited about what’s ahead under Jerry’s leadership. His positive energy, industry knowledge and passion for customer service have already made its way through Hyve, and I am confident he will continue to execute on our strategy and further expand on the opportunities available to us,” Polk concluded.

Kagele joined Hyve Solutions in 2025 and has been focused on the company’s business, culture, and operations. He brings extensive industry experience spanning all aspects of the technology marketplace, including senior leadership positions at Western Digital and Sandisk, where he served in the Chief Revenue Officer role. His career-long focus on customer needs and strategic vision for expanding Hyve’s service offerings position him to lead the company.

“Taking the baton from Steve Ichinaga is a responsibility I take very seriously,” said Jerry Kagele, incoming President of Hyve Solutions. “Steve has built a remarkable foundation, and I am committed to honoring that legacy while guiding us through our next phase of growth. We are uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in data center infrastructure, and my priority is to ensure we move faster and smarter than ever before.”

About Hyve Solutions Corporation

Hyve Solutions Corporation is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6973.

About TD SYNNEX Corporation

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

