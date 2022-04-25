HYTORC Earns 2 Offshore Technology Conference Spotlight on New Technology™ Small Business Awards

Recognition of innovative Connect App bolting software and MXT+™ Hydraulic Torque Wrench make HYTORC a four-time winner of the award

MAHWAH, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HYTORC, the oldest and most recognized manufacturer of industrial bolting systems in the world, will receive two Spotlight on New Technology™ Small Business Awards during the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, May 2-5.

With these two honors, HYTORC has received four Spotlight on New Technology awards since 2019.

The company won the awards for its MXT+™ Hydraulic Torque Wrench and Connect App software. The MXT+ Hydraulic Torque Wrench builds upon the best features of the original MXT Hydraulic Torque Wrench, adding the latest advanced technology, including coaxial reaction drive, auto-release feature, and a new cycle counter. The MXT+ Hydraulic Torque Wrench is constructed of higher strength materials, making it ideal for delivering highly repeatable performance during rugged industrial use.

The Connect App provides Bluetooth-enabled wireless data exchange between HYTORC Electric Torque Tools and Windows PC or mobile devices. By sending preset bolting parameters to the tool, the app simplifies and speeds up the configuration of bolting operations. It guides users through simple or multi-pass sequential bolting operations to ensure job accuracy, and even records detailed bolting results for complete project documentation.

“The MXT+ Hydraulic Torque Wrench is a proud example of how HYTORC is continually innovating our own proven bolting solutions in order to deliver better efficiency, productivity and convenience to our customers, all while looking out for the safety of their employees,” HYTORC President Eric Junkers said. “HYTORC is honored to be recognized again among such respected global leaders in their fields by the Offshore Technology Conference with the Spotlight on New Technology Small Business Award.”

The MXT+ Hydraulic Torque Wrench is compatible with standard sockets, as well as the HYTORC Washer and HYTORC Nut, for safe, simple and precise fastening. It can accommodate both rear-attaching and concentric reaction fixtures, and when used with a HYTORC power pack, the system delivers +/- 3% accuracy. A concentric reaction spline decreases side-load and provides more uniform application of torque. The MXT+ Hydraulic Torque Wrench is equipped with a reversible square drive that allows users to change between tighten and loosen modes quickly, and a uniswivel coupler provides freedom in arranging tools and hoses.

A coaxial drive combined with rear reaction feature provide flexibility to configure the tool in the field, essentially replacing the need for two separate tools, while an integrated auto-release feature and new quick-couplers provide faster job setup and completion. The MXT+ Hydraulic Torque Wrench also features a new cycle counter that helps keep it in calibration, allowing users to schedule preventative maintenance for peak performance and longer tool life.

The HYTORC Connect App allows users to create multi-part, multi-pass bolting project procedures and execute them with the push of a button, by connecting to Bluetooth-enabled HYTORC Lion Gun® Electric Torque Tools and Lithium Series® II Electric Torque Tools. An easy-to-use interface delivers the ability to execute even the most complex projects with on-screen guidance and automatic tool configuration for each pass. Users can customize items (wheels, flanges, joints, etc…), their count, number of bolts, and passes, and adjust settings – from basic to advanced – including torque and angle limits, units, user ID, flex options, shortcuts, rotations, release and fastener type, and more.

The Connect App receives detailed bolting results from the tool in use to monitor job progress in real time and collects and exports that data to a CSV file for saving and cataloging on a PC or tablet. By maintaining precise job documentation on every job, users can create their own comprehensive project data archives, including specific user-defined documentation fields. The resulting library of bolting profiles allows users to duplicate job parameters and send them automatically to the tool next time, reducing the potential for errors.

HYTORC stands alongside this year’s other notable Spotlight on New Technology™ award winners, including Schlumberger, Oil States Industries, Expro, Bosch Reroth and R3 Environmental Systems.

In 2021, HYTORC won the Spotlight on New Technology™ award for the HYTORC J-Washer, which elevates the performance and reliability of the HYTORC Reaction Washer by adding a locking feature to minimize loosening and keep bolts tight under dynamic loads. The fastener’s unique ridged band prevents loosening of pre-loaded fasteners while providing all the benefits of the traditional HYTORC Reaction Washer, including safety, speed, and tool longevity. The HYTORC LITHIUM SERIES® II Tool won the award in 2019. The tool introduced ground-breaking TorcSense™ Technology to the industry, an innovative method of direct torque measurement and closed loop control to provide more repeatable bolting performance.

HYTORC is the world’s largest and oldest manufacturer of industrial bolting systems. The international company is family-owned and operated, and has been in business since 1968. With a focus on world-class customer service, the company has more than 50 locations in the United States and a comprehensive network of dedicated distributors and service centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.hytorc.com.

